Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the 'BharatKool Adhyay-2' held by Gujarat Media Club in Gujarat University in Ahmedabad on Friday. At the function, he said Gujarat will play a leading role in achieving the 'vision of ViksitBharat@2047'. He also lauded the media for its work, stating that it plays a supportive role in the state's development.

He mentioned that while the government continually works to serve the welfare of citizens, constructive criticism is essential to policy improvement and public welfare and must always be guided by positive intent. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi also attended the function and emphasised the role of 'Bhav, Raag and Taal' (emotional expression, melodic framework and rhythm) in Gujarat's development and commended the organisers for selecting these unique themes for the BharatKool program.

CM Highlights Cultural Pride and National Vision

The Chief Minister said that, under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 2025 is shaping up to be a year that showcases India's pride. This year, the Gujarat government is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and the 150th anniversary of our national song, Vande Mataram.

He mentioned the previous month's events, including the 'Rashtriya Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' and the grand 'Bharat Parv' held at Ekta Nagar, which highlighted our cultural unity in diversity and helped revive Indian traditions.

Emphasising Indian Culture and Youth Engagement

CM emphasised the significance of Indian culture, noting that India is recognised globally for its ancient and eternal culture that guides humanity toward truth. Referring to Swami Vivekananda, the CM stated that even a brief glimpse of Indian culture profoundly moved people in the West, and many who explored it further dedicated their lives to it. The new generation must understand the core values of our Sanatan civilisation.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Gujarat Media Club and Gujarat University for organising BharatKool Adhyay-2, describing it as an ideal platform that links youth to their cultural values. He stressed that everyone must unite and work together to advance the country and realise the Prime Minister's vision of a Viksit Bharat. He was confident that by moving forward with this determination, the dream of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 will surely be achieved, with Gujarat leading the way.

Call for Development and Cultural Preservation

He urged the youth to progress with the times while upholding Swadeshi and cultural values, and to advance on the path of development by freeing themselves from a mindset of slavery. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi began Gujarat's rapid development with a strong commitment to the state's progress. He noted that one should rejoice in positive developments and be concerned about setbacks, as such awareness is vital to growth. He also appreciated efforts to engage more youth with the themes of Bhav, Raag and Taal.

Commitment to Cultural Infrastructure and Governance

He highlighted the significant progress in culture, heritage, Raag, and Taal under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's leadership. Deputy CM also mentioned that India's largest music studio is being established in Vadnagar, with similar facilities planned in Vadodara. He said that the task of preserving culture, undertaken over the past 30 years, has continued steadily since the beginning of Narendra Modi's leadership. He urged that recommendations from research and discussions be submitted to the government so these themes can be incorporated into government initiatives rather than remaining limited to events.

Deputy Chief Minister Sanghavi thanked Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for his leadership. He congratulated him on behalf of MLAs and the people of the state for his work over the past three years, delivered with sincerity and clarity. He expressed gratitude to citizens for their continued trust in the government.

Perspectives from BAPS and Gujarat Media Club

On this occasion, Pujya Brahmavihari Swami, BAPS (Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha), highlighted the vital role of the media, emphasising that revealing the truth is its foremost duty. He said that while the media must continue to ask questions, it is equally important to question one's own 'self,' offering a thoughtful reminder. He lauded the Prime Minister's efforts to position India as a Vishwaguru once again, building on the development journey that began in Gujarat. Citing former President Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, he inspired everyone to contribute to the progress of the state and the nation.

During the event, Gujarat Media Club President Nirnay Kapoor shared detailed insights about the organisation and the BharatKool program. He noted that Adhyay-2 is progressing from where the first concluded last year and described the initiative as a platform showcasing Indian culture.

The event was attended by Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani, Vice President of Gujarat Media Club Dixit Soni, General Secretary Sanjay Pandey, BharatKool founder Malhar Dave, along with many print and electronic media professionals, literature enthusiasts, and students. (ANI)