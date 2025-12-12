The BJP has scheduled the election for its new Uttar Pradesh state president, with the name expected on Dec 14. Nominations are set for Dec 13, 2025. PM Modi also met UP NDA MPs, advising them to enhance public outreach using technology.

UP BJP President Election Schedule Announced

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday announced the schedule for the formal election to elect its new Uttar Pradesh state President, with the name likely to be announced on December 14. Former BJP UP President Mahendra Nath Pandey made the announcement.

According to the statement, nominations for the post of State president will be filed on December 13, 2025. The party has appointed Union Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde as election officers for the process. The scrutiny of the nominations will be held from 3 PM to 4 PM on December 13. Currently, Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary serves as the Uttar Pradesh BJP president. Chaudhary, who is a member of the Legislative Council in the state, assumed the charge in August 2022, succeeding Swatantra Dev Singh.

Frontrunners for the Post

Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary, B.L. Verma, Ram Shankar Katheria and Dharampal Singh are among the frontrunners for the post of Uttar Pradesh BJP president.

Although voting is considered unlikely, if required, five MPs--Mahesh Sharma, Satyapal Singh Baghel, Devendra Singh Bhola, Kamlesh Paswan and Vinod Kumar Bind--along with eight members of the Legislative Council, 28 MLAs and 425 district and regional presidents will be called to vote. Traditionally, the BJP state president is chosen unanimously, and elections are rarely needed. Despite this, the party has released the list of eligible voters for the election.

PM Modi Meets UP NDA MPs

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh NDA MPs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in his parliament chamber. During this session of Parliament, the Prime Minister has been meeting NDA MPs from different states. The meeting of Uttar Pradesh NDA MPs concluded on a highly positive and encouraging note, sources have said.

According to the sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised the MPs to ensure that the government's work reaches the public more effectively through the use of technology. He emphasised the need for stronger communication and urged MPs to remain more active on social media to bolster public outreach.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reassured the MPs of his full support, saying, "Ye majdoor aapke sath khada, aap bas kaam kariye". Taking a dig at the Congress, the Prime Minister said the party merely makes promises and begins showcasing activity only when elections approach. In contrast, he mentioned that the NDA government works consistently throughout the year, yet its schemes and achievements often do not get sufficient publicity among the people.

The meeting was aimed at streamlining communication efforts and strengthening the alliance's engagement with citizens across Uttar Pradesh.