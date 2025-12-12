Chennai weather: Cyclonic Winds Expected in Tamil Nadu Over Next 7 Days, Fishermen Warned
With the Northeast monsoon in its final stage, Tamil Nadu is seeing heavy fog. Due to changes in easterly wind speed, light to moderate rain is likely in southern, delta, and coastal districts next week.
Northeast Monsoon
As the Northeast monsoon ends, heavy fog is causing major issues for people. The Chennai Weather Centre has detailed which areas in Tamil Nadu can expect rain over the next week.
Dry weather may prevail
Due to easterly wind changes, light to moderate rain is likely today and tomorrow in southern TN, delta districts, and Karaikal. Dry weather will prevail elsewhere. Light morning fog is also expected in some places.
Chance of light to moderate rain
Light to moderate rain is likely on the 14th in southern Tamil Nadu and delta areas. On the 15th, coastal TN, Puducherry, and Karaikal may see rain. From the 16th-18th, thunderstorms with light to moderate rain are predicted for coastal and interior TN.
Chennai weather status
Temp Forecast: Min temps in TN may drop by 2°C until the 14th. Chennai Forecast: Partly cloudy with light morning fog. Max temp around 29°C, min around 22°C.
Warning for fishermen
From today until the 15th, strong winds of 35-45 km/h, gusting to 55 km/h, are expected over the southern TN coast, Gulf of Mannar, and Kanyakumari Sea. Fishermen are advised to stay out of these areas.
