Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: BIG jolt for BJP as Laxman Savadi resigns from party, Legislative Council

    Sitting MLA Mahesh Kumathalli was given ticket in Athani in Belagavi district. Savadi is a three-time MLA from Athani but lost in the 2018 elections to Kumathalli (then in the Congress).

    Karnataka Election 2023: BIG jolt for BJP as Laxman Savadi resigns from party, Legislative Council AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 12, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

    Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Wednesday (April 12) resigned as the Legislative Council member and from the primary membership of the BJP, a day after the ruling party denied him a ticket to contest in the May 10 Assembly elections.

    Sitting MLA Mahesh Kumathalli was given ticket in Athani in Belagavi district. Savadi is a three-time MLA from Athani but lost in the 2018 elections to Kumathalli (then in the Congress).

    Speaking to reporters, Savadi said, "I have made my decision. I am not the one who goes around with a begging bowl. I am a self-respecting politician. I am not acting under the influence of anyone."

    Meanwhile Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he has spoken to Savadi. "189 candidates' names have been declared. Consensus is there in almost all areas. Some people disagree (with the list) and discussion will be done with them. I am in constant contact with them. I have spoken to Laxman Savadi (State Vice president) and asked him not to take any hasty decision," CM Bommai told media persons.

    Earlier, addressing a press conference, Savadi said, "I have certainly taken a decision. I have decided to resign from the primary membership of the party."

    There is speculation that he may join the Congress. Kumathalli was among the group of defectors who helped the BJP to bring down the Congress-JD(S) coalition and form its government under the leadership of BS Yediyurappa in 2019.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gold and Dollar smuggling cases: Kerala HC dismisses plea for investigation into alleged role of Chief Minister and others anr

    Gold smuggling case: Kerala HC dismisses plea for investigation into alleged role of Chief Minister and others

    India reports sharp spike with 7830 fresh COVID 19 cases active infections cross 40000 mark gcw

    India reports 7,830 fresh COVID-19 cases, active infections cross 40,000-mark

    Safe because of the media Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad claims harassment in Sabarmati jail

    'I am safe because of the media...' Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad claims harassment in Sabarmati jail

    Kerala tourism minister has links with banned organisation PFI, claims BJP anr

    Kerala tourism minister has links with banned organisation PFI, claims BJP

    PM Modi to virtually flag off Rajasthan 1st Vande Bharat train Check out its route features other details gcw

    PM Modi to virtually flag off Rajasthan's 1st Vande Bharat train; Check out its route, features, other details

    Recent Stories

    The Mother Trailer: Jennifer Lopez plays assassin to save her daughter; also stars Joseph Fiennes, Paul Raci AHA

    The Mother Trailer: Jennifer Lopez plays assassin to save her daughter; also stars Joseph Fiennes, Paul Raci

    Gold and Dollar smuggling cases: Kerala HC dismisses plea for investigation into alleged role of Chief Minister and others anr

    Gold smuggling case: Kerala HC dismisses plea for investigation into alleged role of Chief Minister and others

    football UEFA Champions League: Erling Haaland sets historical record as Manchester City beats Bayern Munich at Etihad Stadium-ayh

    Champions League: Erling Haaland sets historic record as Man City beats Bayern Munich at Etihad

    Shaakuntalam review OUT: Audience goes gaga over Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performance- read reactions RBA

    Shaakuntalam review OUT: Audience go gaga over Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performance- read reactions

    'Peak Nepotism': Fans slammed Suhana Khan's speech as Maybelline Ambassador vma

    'Peak Nepotism': Fans slammed Suhana Khan's speech as Maybelline Ambassador

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon