Karnataka Election 2023: BIG jolt for BJP as Laxman Savadi resigns from party, Legislative Council

Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Wednesday (April 12) resigned as the Legislative Council member and from the primary membership of the BJP, a day after the ruling party denied him a ticket to contest in the May 10 Assembly elections.

Sitting MLA Mahesh Kumathalli was given ticket in Athani in Belagavi district. Savadi is a three-time MLA from Athani but lost in the 2018 elections to Kumathalli (then in the Congress).

Speaking to reporters, Savadi said, "I have made my decision. I am not the one who goes around with a begging bowl. I am a self-respecting politician. I am not acting under the influence of anyone."

Meanwhile Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he has spoken to Savadi. "189 candidates' names have been declared. Consensus is there in almost all areas. Some people disagree (with the list) and discussion will be done with them. I am in constant contact with them. I have spoken to Laxman Savadi (State Vice president) and asked him not to take any hasty decision," CM Bommai told media persons.

Earlier, addressing a press conference, Savadi said, "I have certainly taken a decision. I have decided to resign from the primary membership of the party."

There is speculation that he may join the Congress. Kumathalli was among the group of defectors who helped the BJP to bring down the Congress-JD(S) coalition and form its government under the leadership of BS Yediyurappa in 2019.