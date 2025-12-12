Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of Goa's Birch Hotel where a fire killed 25, were detained in Thailand. The Indian Embassy is coordinating their deportation to India, where Goa's CM has vowed to ensure they are put behind bars.

The Embassy of India in Bangkok is actively coordinating with the Thai authorities regarding the ongoing case linked to the tragic fire at Goa's Birch Hotel, involving Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, said sources on Friday.

According to the sources, the two individuals were detained in Phuket following intervention by the Embassy. Thai authorities are currently processing the matter under local law, including steps to deport them to India.

Goa CM Vows Justice, Details Actions Taken

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has reaffirmed that strict action will be taken against the accused, asserting that the government is committed to securing justice for the 25 people who lost their lives in the tragedy.

"Our govt will work to give justice to the 25 people who lost their lives...We will put them (the club owners, Luthra brothers) behind bars," the Chief Minister said on Thursday.

"We arrested six people after the tragic fire incident. We also suspended three people and are conducting the investigation in a fast-track manner. One of the three owners of the club was arrested in Delhi, and an LOC was issued against the two other owners. We also ordered the Regional Passport Office to cancel their passports. With the help of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Home Minister, the Luthra brothers were detained in Thailand. Our team from Goa and central agencies will bring the two club owners to Goa. We take legal action and put them behind bars," he added.

Background: The Fire and the Escape

The Luthra brothers, Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra, wanted in connection with the tragic fire at Goa's Birch Hotel, were detained in Thailand today and are expected to be deported to India shortly.

According to the Goa Police, the brothers were booked on December 7 for fleeing the country while authorities were battling the fire and rescuing trapped guests. Following a Blue Corner Notice issued by Interpol against the absconding accused, Thai authorities apprehended the accused in Thailand.

On December 6, late at night at 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, a devastating blaze claimed 25 lives, including five tourists and 20 staff members. Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra own the restaurant.

Flight Booked Amidst Tragedy

The Goa Police investigation revealed that the brothers had booked flight tickets to Thailand just as emergency teams were struggling to contain the fire and rescue those trapped inside.

According to officials, the booking was made through MakeMyTrip (MMT) at 1:17 am on December 7, while both the Goa Police and Fire Services were actively engaged in firefighting operations.

"Even as the Goa Police and Fire Services were battling to douse the fire and rescue those trapped inside, the Luthra brothers were preparing to flee the country," officials added. (ANI)