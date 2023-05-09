Karnataka Election 2023: Goa govt declares paid holiday on voting day; Opposition fumes

A senior official from Goa Chief Minister's Office said it is a practice to give a holiday when there are elections in neighbouring states. He also claimed a holiday was declared in Karnataka on the day of polling in Goa last year.

The BJP government in Goa has declared May 10 as a paid holiday, which will also cover private establishments and industrial workers, in view of voting for the Assembly polls scheduled in neighbouring Karnataka.

However, the Pramod Sawant government's decision has not gone down well with Opposition parties and industry bodies. Goa State Industries Association said they may have to take legal recourse against the holiday.

On Monday, the Goa government issued a notification declaring May 10 as paid holiday owing to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections. "The holiday was extended to government servants and also those working in private establishments including industrial workers," it said.

Goa State Industries Association president Damodar Kochkar questioned the rationale behind the state government's "absurd" decision.

Industries in Goa feel this is an absolutely absurd decision...taking industries to ransom for electoral gains, Kochkar alleged and said they are considering legal remedies against such "unilateral" decisions of the state government.

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Goa unit president Amit Palekar also slammed the state government over the "foolish decision". After selling our mother Mhadei to Karnataka, the BJP-led Goa government is stooping down to a low level to please the neighbours, he alleged in a video message.

The Goa Forward Party (GFP) also condemned the state government. Goa and Karnataka are locked in a bitter feud over sharing of the Mhadei river water.

