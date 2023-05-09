Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi appeals to voters, says 'Dream of every Kannadiga is my own'

    Karnataka Election 2023: The Prime Minister also lauded the 3.5-year term of the double-engine government in Karnataka, and said, "BJP government's decisive, focused and futuristic approach is contributing significantly to Karnataka's economy."

    First Published May 9, 2023, 8:28 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (May 9) said that he envisioned the people of the state's dreams as his own. In a video posted on Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) official Twitter handle, PM Modi said, "The dream of every Kannadiga is my own dream. Your resolution is my resolution."

    Highlighting Karnataka's significant role in the country's economy, PM Modi said, "India is the fifth largest economy in the world. Soon we need to make sure that India is among the top three economies of the world. This is possible only when Karnataka's economy develops at a rapid rate."

    Karnataka Election 2023: Stage set for mega battle on May 10

    "Even during covid, under the leadership of Karnataka BJP, foreign investment of 90 thousand crore was witnessed yearly. However, during the previous governments, Karnataka saw a yearly foreign investment of approximately 30 thousand crores. This is the BJP's commitment to the youth of Karnataka," PM Modi said.

    Reiterating the party's commitment to the development in the state, PM Modi said, "BJP's government will work with utmost loyalty to improve the infrastructure in cities, advance the transport system, improve quality of life in villages and cities, and ensure that new opportunities are created for women and the youth."

    "We want Karnataka to be Number One in investment, industry and innovation. We want Karnataka to be number One in education, employment, and entrepreneurship. BJP is also trying to make Karnataka number One in agriculture too. Karnataka's heritage and cultural competence have been revered," he added.

    Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi met nearly 3,000 people during 7 days of campaign blitzkrieg

    The Karnataka assembly will go to polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. To form the government, a party must win 113 Assembly seats.

