Karnataka Election 2023: Congress slams BJP's 'double engine' pitch, says poll to propel 'derailed' engine

Karnataka Election 2023: The Congress on Wednesday slammed the BJP over its ''double engine'' pitch in the Karnataka polls, saying the May 10 election is to propel the Karnataka engine which got ''derailed'' by the BJP in the last four years.

The Congress criticised the BJP on Wednesday for its ''double engine'' campaign in Karnataka, saying the May 10 election will accelerate the Karnataka engine, which has been ''derailed'' by the BJP in the previous four years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have been campaigning for the continuance of BJP dominance at the Centre and in Karnataka, emphasising the benefits of ''double engine'' governments. ''Double engine'' is a term frequently used by BJP officials to refer to the party ruling at both the national and state levels.

Also Read | Karnataka Election 2023: PM Modi in Mudbidri, says 'Congress is enemy of peace and development'

Slamming the BJP's pitch, Congress' general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, ''What Double Engine?! 94% of the revenue of Karnataka state government comes from the state's own revenue plus its own share of taxes from the Centre, determined not by 'Modi Aashirwaad' but by the Finance Commission formula."

The May 10 election is to propel the Karnataka engine which got ''derailed'' by BJP in the last four years, Ramesh said. ''It has to be an engine of growth combined with social harmony, not a 40% Commission engine running on hot air…,'' he said. The state will vote on May 10, and the results will be released on May 13.

Karnataka Election 2023: Congress’ promise to ban Bajrang Dal taken to appease Muslims, says minister

(With PTI Inputs)