Karnataka Election 2023: Congress’ promise to ban Bajrang Dal taken to appease Muslims, says minister

Karnataka Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar criticised the Congress election campaign pledge that Bajrang Dal will be outlawed if they were elected, saying the move was made to satisfy Muslims.

The minister stated in a series of tweets that Bajrang Dal is not an anti-social movement and that it works to safeguard the Hindu community and gomata (mother cow). Kumar, who was the state convenor of Bajrang Dal, said the organisation is a team of activists who are ready to undergo any sacrifice for the Hindu cause.

According to Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, the Congress does not know the difference between a patriotic and an anti-social group. The commitment made by the Congress in its manifesto was also condemned by BJP MLAs and leaders in Dakshina Kannada district. Mangaluru North MLA Bharath Y Shetty said the assurance clearly proves that the Congress is totally ‘anti-Hindu’.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal activists staged a demonstration in front of the district Congress office on Tuesday evening in response to the party's commitment to ban the group. They chanted anti-Congress chants and burnt a copy of the Congress manifesto.

The Congress pledged a ban on Bajrang Dal in its Karnataka election platform on Tuesday, which was condemned by the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said that the opposition party, which had "locked up" Lord Ram, now planned to attack Lord Hanuman's worshippers.

