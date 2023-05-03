Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Congress’ promise to ban Bajrang Dal taken to appease Muslims, says minister

    Karnataka Election 2023: In a series of tweets, the minister said Bajrang Dal is not an anti-social organisation and it strives for protection of the Hindu community and gomata (mother cow). He wondered whether the Congress wants to ban Bajrang Dal just because the BJP banned the PFI last year.
     

    Karnataka Election 2023 Congress promise to ban Bajrang Dal taken to appease Muslims says minister gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 3, 2023, 1:18 PM IST

    Karnataka Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar criticised the Congress election campaign pledge that Bajrang Dal will be outlawed if they were elected, saying the move was made to satisfy Muslims.

    The minister stated in a series of tweets that Bajrang Dal is not an anti-social movement and that it works to safeguard the Hindu community and gomata (mother cow). Kumar, who was the state convenor of Bajrang Dal, said the organisation is a team of activists who are ready to undergo any sacrifice for the Hindu cause.

    He wondered whether the Congress wants to ban Bajrang Dal just because the BJP banned the PFI last year.

    Also Read | ED conducts raid at premises of Manappuram Finance in Kerala on money laundering charges

    According to Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, the Congress does not know the difference between a patriotic and an anti-social group. The commitment made by the Congress in its manifesto was also condemned by BJP MLAs and leaders in Dakshina Kannada district.  Mangaluru North MLA Bharath Y Shetty said the assurance clearly proves that the Congress is totally ‘anti-Hindu’.

    Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal activists staged a demonstration in front of the district Congress office on Tuesday evening in response to the party's commitment to ban the group. They chanted anti-Congress chants and burnt a copy of the Congress manifesto.

    The Congress pledged a ban on Bajrang Dal in its Karnataka election platform on Tuesday, which was condemned by the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said that the opposition party, which had "locked up" Lord Ram, now planned to attack Lord Hanuman's worshippers.

    Also read: India takes top spot in maintaining relationships, Portugal sees highest divorce rate: Report

    Last Updated May 3, 2023, 1:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India emerging as favourable destination for clinical trials: PwC-USAIC Report

    India emerging as favourable destination for clinical trials: PwC-USAIC Report

    ED conducts raid at premises of Manappuram Finance in Kerala on money laundering charges anr

    ED conducts raid at premises of Manappuram Finance in Kerala on money laundering charges

    Karnataka Election 2023: Sri Rama Sena chief Pramod Mutalik to fight between BJP, Congress in Karkala AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Sri Rama Sena chief Pramod Mutalik to fight between BJP, Congress in Karkala

    India takes top spot in maintaining relationships Portugal sees highest divorce rate Report gcw

    India takes top spot in maintaining relationships, Portugal sees highest divorce rate: Report

    Kerala: Arikomban retraced after a 24-hour radio collar signal loss anr

    Kerala: Arikomban retraced after a 24-hour radio collar signal loss

    Recent Stories

    India emerging as favourable destination for clinical trials: PwC-USAIC Report

    India emerging as favourable destination for clinical trials: PwC-USAIC Report

    Sonam Bajwa takes potshots at Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday's starry privileges; know details vma

    Sonam Bajwa takes potshots at Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday's starry privileges; know details

    Ponniyin Selvan 2: Makers break silence after song Veera Veera embroiled in plagiarism; know details vma

    Ponniyin Selvan 2: Makers break silence after song Veera Veera embroiled in plagiarism; know details

    IPL 2023: LSG Lucknow Super Giants KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat ruled out of tournament remainder-ayh

    IPL 2023: LSG's KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat ruled out of tournament remainder

    ED conducts raid at premises of Manappuram Finance in Kerala on money laundering charges anr

    ED conducts raid at premises of Manappuram Finance in Kerala on money laundering charges

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon