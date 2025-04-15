Nita Ambani-inspired saree style: Dress like a royal bride

Nita Ambani dazzles in a stunning Banarasi Rangkat saree, handcrafted over six months by a few master artisans in India.
Featuring intricate gold zari and Indian silk work, Nita Ambani’s saree took 45 days to craft — and she looks effortlessly stylish in it.
Woven in Paithan, Maharashtra, Paithani sarees are crafted from the finest mulberry silk and hand-woven zari, offering timeless elegance.
Renowned for their unique identity, Banaras silk sarees attract buyers from all over, with Nita Ambani looking stunning in this exquisite piece.
Nita Ambani stuns in a silk saree with intricate hand-embroidered floral work, enhancing its timeless beauty.
The Kasavu saree, an off-white beauty with a golden border, is often worn by women at auspicious events in South India.
Drinking ginger tea in summer? Here’s why you might want to STOP
Sleeveless Blouse Designs Latest Trends and Styling Tips
How to make puffy, crispy pooris at home just like in hotels?
7 early warning signs of dementia you shouldn’t ignore