English

Nita Ambani-inspired saree style: Dress like a royal bride

lifestyle Apr 14 2025
Author: Sunita Iyer Image Credits:pinterest
English

Rangkat Saree

Nita Ambani dazzles in a stunning Banarasi Rangkat saree, handcrafted over six months by a few master artisans in India.

Image credits: pinterest
English

Banarasi Jangla Saree

Featuring intricate gold zari and Indian silk work, Nita Ambani’s saree took 45 days to craft — and she looks effortlessly stylish in it.

Image credits: pinterest
English

Paithani Saree

Woven in Paithan, Maharashtra, Paithani sarees are crafted from the finest mulberry silk and hand-woven zari, offering timeless elegance.

Image credits: pinterest
English

Banarasi Silk Saree

Renowned for their unique identity, Banaras silk sarees attract buyers from all over, with Nita Ambani looking stunning in this exquisite piece.

Image credits: pinterest
English

Silk Embroidered Saree

Nita Ambani stuns in a silk saree with intricate hand-embroidered floral work, enhancing its timeless beauty.

Image credits: pinterest
English

Kasavu Saree

The Kasavu saree, an off-white beauty with a golden border, is often worn by women at auspicious events in South India.

Image credits: pinterest

Drinking ginger tea in summer? Here’s why you might want to STOP

Sleeveless Blouse Designs Latest Trends and Styling Tips

How to make puffy, crispy pooris at home just like in hotels?

7 early warning signs of dementia you shouldn’t ignore