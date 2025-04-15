Image Credit : ANI

Speaking after the match, Dhoni referred specifically to the surface at their home ground in Chepauk, which has been notoriously slow this season. Despite being a fortress for CSK over the years, the pitch at Chepauk has been a challenge for the team in IPL 2025.

"One of the reasons could be that the Chennai wicket is slightly on the slower side. When we have played away from home, the batting unit has done slightly better. Maybe we need to play on wickets that are slightly better so that it'll give the batters confidence to play their shots. You don't want to play timid cricket," Dhoni said after the match.

"As a bowling unit we've done well. As a batting unit, we can do better."