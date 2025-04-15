On Tuesday evening, every three issued and outstanding shares of CARA’s common stock will automatically be combined into one, effectively reducing the number of issued and outstanding shares of the company's common stock from about 4.6 million to 1.5 million.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA) traded 10% higher on Monday afternoon after the company announced that its board of directors has approved a 1-for-3 reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock.

Cara’s common stock is expected to begin trading on a reverse stock split adjusted basis at the opening bell on Wednesday.

The company’s common stock will trade under the new name “Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc.” and under the new symbol “TVRD” upon the closing of its merger with privately held, clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc, the company said.

The two companies announced a merger in December. As per the agreement, Cara Therapeutics stockholders are expected to own about 17% of the combined company, and pre-merger Tvardi Therapeutics investors are expected to own approximately 83% of the combined company.

On Tuesday evening, every three issued and outstanding shares of Cara’s common stock will automatically be combined into one, effectively reducing the number of issued and outstanding shares of the company's common stock from about 4.6 million to 1.5 million.

The company said that fractional shares will not be issued as part of the reverse stock split; instead, entitled shareholders will receive a cash payment.

Cara said that after the merger closes, the combined company's total outstanding common stock is expected to be approximately 9.4 million shares.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Cara jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours while message volume rose from ‘extremely low’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

CARA's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 1:25 p.m. ET on April 14, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

CARA stock is up by about 1% year-to-date but down by about 37% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<