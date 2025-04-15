A 20-year-old woman was found dead with bullet wounds in the GTB Enclave area of Delhi’s Shahdara district. The police received a call about the shooting and discovered the body with two bullet injuries.

New Delhi: The body of a young woman, believed to be around 20 years of age, was found with bullet wounds in the GTB Enclave area of Delhi's Shahdara district, police said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Shahdara Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Neha Yadav said, "About half an hour ago, we received a call that a girl has been shot. This is the area of GTB Enclave. Looking at the body, it seems that the girl must be 20 years old."

DCP Yadav further added, "The body has not been identified yet. There have been two bullet wounds. Full information will be available after the post-mortem."

On March 29, A woman's body was discovered inside a house in Shahdara's Vivek Vihar area, police said.

Speaking to ANI about the incident, Shahdara Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Neha Yadav said, "We received a call at 4.37 that a foul smell was coming out of a house. The number of the house is 118 A, Satyam Enclave. Jhilmil Colony. These are DDA flats in Vivek Vihar."

"The owner of the house is Vivekanand Mishra, aged 50-60 years. An intact dead body of a woman was found in the house inside a bag, which was wrapped with a blanket. The bag was inside a box, and there was an incense stick on it," DCP Yadav said.

The body has not been identified yet. No one has been caught yet, legal action is underway, DCP Yadav added. Further investigation is underway.