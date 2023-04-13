Karnataka Election 2023: BJP gets into fire-fighting mode, continues to face heat over ticket distribution

On Tuesday, after a series of deliberations, the BJP announced its first list of 189 candidates and a second list of 23 on Wednesday night. With a total 224 seats in the Assembly, the party is yet to name contestants for 12 seats.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) continued to face heat and resorted to fire-fighting following the announcement of 212 candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls in two lists, with disappointed aspirants raising a banner of revolt.

On Thursday, Mudigere BJP MLA MP Kumaraswamy and Haveri MLA Nehru Olekar announced their resignation from the primary membership of the party, after they were denied tickets.

"Some aspirants and legislators have announced their resignation, a few have resigned. We are speaking to workers and leaders and things will be resolved by and large. I'm speaking to seniors (who are disgruntled), also our high command will be speaking to them. I'm confident things will be resolved," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

To a question about Savadi being in touch with Congress leaders, the CM said he was not aware of it but was confident that things would be fine. "There is an emotional bond, he (Savadi) might have said things out of anger."

Stating that candidates had been selected based on "survey reports", the Chief Minister said he would also speak to Mudigere MLA Kumaraswamy and try to ensure that he remained in the party.

Veteran BJP leader and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said there was some disgruntlement among some party members in some places and certain statements had been made, and that he would speak to them personally.

"They should cooperate with the BJP. I've been speaking to them (disgruntled) since yesterday to ensure there is no confusion, and most probably, other than one or two cases, things will be resolved and I'm confident that they will cooperate," he said.

In Haveri, Olekar, who was overlooked and replaced by Gavisiddappa Dyamannavar, has openly blamed Chief Minister Bommai for his not getting the ticket. Olekar said he and his supporters had decided to resign from the primary membership of the party.

On Wednesday, former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi who was looking to be fielded from Athani announced his decision to resign from the primary membership of the party, while Minister and six-time MLA S Angara from Sullia constituency in Dakshina Kannada district announced his retirement from politics, after failing to be renominated.

Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat, who was also overlooked by BJP, has said he was deeply pained by the treatment meted out to him by the party, and BJP MLC R Shankar, who was an aspirant for Ranebennur Assembly seat, resigned as legislator on Wednesday after the party ignored his request.

Hosadurga MLA Goolihatti Shekhar, who has also been denied a ticket has said he would contest as an independent or join former Minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy's newly formed Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha. "I will decide soon after consulting my supporters," he said.