'Mitti main mila denge': UP CM Yogi Adityanath's clip goes viral after encounter of gangster Atiq Ahmed's son

Moments after the news about the encounter of the duo wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case surfaced, social media was abuzz with Chief Minister's recent statement in the state assembly where he promised to crush the mafia elements and bury them in the soil.

The killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's son Asad and an accomplice in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Jhansi on Thursday has brought to the fore a video of state chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Iss House mein keh raha hoon. Iss mafia ko mitti me mila denge… Jitney mafia hain unko mitti me milane ka kaam karenge (I am stating this in the House. The mafia will be destroyed. All mafia will be destroyed)," he said.

Asad Ahmed and Ghulam, both of whom carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh each, were killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) team led by Dy SP Navendu and Dy SP Vimal.

Days ago, Adityanath had said that the mafia now had no room for illegal activities.

While comparing his government's actions with that of previous governments when, according to him, goons and mafia used to threaten businessmen and kidnap people openly, he said that the mafia was out of their wits (scared) and running for their lives.

Following Thursday's encounter, Umesh Pal's family thanked the chief minister. Shanti Devi, the mother of Umesh, said that by killing Asad Ahmed the Yogi Adityanath government had delivered justice in the case. While reposing full faith in the chief minister, she urged him to continue delivering justice in this manner.