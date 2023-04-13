Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Mitti main mila denge': UP CM Yogi Adityanath's clip goes viral after encounter of gangster Atiq Ahmed's son

    Moments after the news about the encounter of the duo wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case surfaced, social media was abuzz with Chief Minister's recent statement in the state assembly where he promised to crush the mafia elements and bury them in the soil.

    Mitti main mila denge Yogi Adityanath's video goes viral after encounter of Atiq Ahmed's son in Umesh Pal murder case
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 13, 2023, 2:50 PM IST

    The killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's son Asad and an accomplice in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Jhansi on Thursday has brought to the fore a video of state chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

    Also Read: Gangster Atiq Ahmed's son Asad, wanted in Umesh Pal murder case, killed in encounter in Jhansi by UP Police STF

    Moments after the news about the encounter of the duo wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case surfaced, social media was abuzz with Chief Minister's recent statement in the state assembly where he promised to crush the mafia elements and bury them in the soil.

    "Iss House mein keh raha hoon. Iss mafia ko mitti me mila denge… Jitney mafia hain unko mitti me milane ka kaam karenge (I am stating this in the House. The mafia will be destroyed. All mafia will be destroyed)," he said.

    Asad Ahmed and Ghulam, both of whom carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh each, were killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) team led by Dy SP Navendu and Dy SP Vimal. 

    Days ago, Adityanath had said that the mafia now had no room for illegal activities. 

    While comparing his government's actions with that of previous governments when, according to him, goons and mafia used to threaten businessmen and kidnap people openly, he said that the mafia was out of their wits (scared) and running for their lives.

    Following Thursday's encounter, Umesh Pal's family thanked the chief minister. Shanti Devi, the mother of Umesh, said that by killing Asad Ahmed the Yogi Adityanath government had delivered justice in the case. While reposing full faith in the chief minister, she urged him to continue delivering justice in this manner.

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2023, 2:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hanuman Jayanti violence: Internet snapped in Odisha's Sambalpur, 40 detained AJR

    Hanuman Jayanti violence: Internet snapped in Odisha's Sambalpur, 40 detained

    Life Mission Case: Kerala HC rejects bail plea of former principal secretary M Sivasankar anr

    Life Mission Case: Kerala HC rejects bail plea of former principal secretary M Sivasankar

    Five more absconding persons arrested in youth manhandling case in Kerala anr

    Five more absconding persons arrested in youth manhandling case in Kerala

    No PDA no food and no games Bengalurus Cubbon Park has new rules now details here gcw

    No PDA, no food and no games... Bengaluru's Cubbon Park has new rules now; details here

    Umesh Pal murder case: Gangster Atiq Ahmed's son Asad killed in encounter in Jhansi by UP Police STF AJT

    Umesh Pal murder case: Gangster Atiq Ahmed's son Asad killed in encounter in Jhansi by UP Police STF

    Recent Stories

    Poila Baisakh 2023: From Chowman to Tipsy Tiger, here are five eateries in Kolkata where you can feast out AHA

    Poila Baisakh 2023: From Chowman to Tipsy Tiger, here are five eateries in Kolkata where you can feast out

    Hanuman Jayanti violence: Internet snapped in Odisha's Sambalpur, 40 detained AJR

    Hanuman Jayanti violence: Internet snapped in Odisha's Sambalpur, 40 detained

    Mouni Roy's BOLD looks in black SEXY top with high-slit skirt sets Instagram ablaze; see her photos vma

    Mouni Roy's BOLD looks in black SEXY top with high-slit skirt sets Instagram ablaze; see her photos

    Life Mission Case: Kerala HC rejects bail plea of former principal secretary M Sivasankar anr

    Life Mission Case: Kerala HC rejects bail plea of former principal secretary M Sivasankar

    Who is Aria from X:in? Meet Kerala-born Gauthami, the second K-pop star from India RBA

    Who is Aria from X:in? Meet Kerala-born Gauthami, the second K-pop star from India

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon