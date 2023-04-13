Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Umesh Pal murder case: Atiq Ahmad breaks down in court after son Asad's encounter, bystander hurls bottle

    The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force team was led by two deputy superintendents of police, he said, adding, "Sophisticated foreign made weapons were recovered from the accused. Further details are awaited." 

    Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad on Thursday (April 13) broke down in a Prayagraj court after learning about his son Asad's death in an encounter. Atiq Ahmad's son Asad and an accomplice, Ghulam, were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case. They were killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Jhansi.

    Special Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, "Asad and Ghulam were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and were carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh each. They were killed in an encounter with the UP STF team."

    "The UP STF team was led by Deputy SP Navendu and Vimal. Sophisticated foreign-made weapons were recovered from the accused. Further details are awaited," the officer added.

    Meanwhile, a bystander at CJM court in Prayagraj threw a bottle at the gangster who was being brought to the court for an appearance in the Umesh Pal murder case.

    Visuals showed two bodies lying beside a motorbike at the site of the alleged encounter. An ambulance later took them away.

    Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder case of then BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj area on February 24 this year.

