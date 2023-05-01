Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Assam CM Himanta Sarma slams Congress, says 'party will not win for next 100 years'

    The Congress has sounded confident of emerging victorious in Karnataka. Senior Congress leader and former minister MB Patil told news agency that it will come to power on its own with 130-odd seats out of 224 in the southern state.

    Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday (May 1) said that Congress will not win for the next 100 years. Addressing a press conference in Tumakuru, Sarma said, "I don't think that Congress can do anything. Nobody should keep in mind that Congress will come to power. Congress will not win for the next 100 years."

    "This constituency (Tumakuru) symbolizes the corruption and inefficiency of Congress. Today, out of 342 villages, most villages don't have drinking water and road," Sarma said.

    "We want to convert it to the most efficient constituency of Karnataka. That is why we have put the best candidate because we want to serve the great people of this constituency," he added.

    Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and counting of votes will be undertaken on May 13, with the Congress seeking to oust the incumbent BJP government.

    "Earlier, they (Congress) used to accuse us of problems with EVMs. So, if they can predict the result in advance, then I have to say that the party in Karnataka must have gathered some knowledge about EVMs," CM Sarma said.

    The BJP has announced candidates in 212 constituencies, the Congress 165, while the JD(S) has named 93 nominees.

