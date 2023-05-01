Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi for making poll rally about himself, anti-Congress jibes

    Asking the Prime Minister to speak about the BJP government's work and future programmes for Karnataka, instead of talking about himself, the former AICC president took a dig at Modi's statement about verbal abuses hurled at him.

    Karnataka Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi for making poll rally about himself, anti-Congress jibes AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 1, 2023, 3:10 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday (May1) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his charge that he was "abused 91 times" and said that prime minister should understand that the Karnataka election was not about him.

    Asking the Prime Minister to speak about the BJP government's work and future programmes for Karnataka, instead of talking about himself, the former AICC president took a dig at Modi's statement about verbal abuses hurled at him.

    'Allow public to see his lavish living': BJP stages protest outside CM Kejriwal's residence

    "You (Modi) come to campaign in Karnataka for elections, but don't speak about Karnataka. You speak about yourself. You have to say what you did in Karnataka for the past three years. You also have to speak in your speeches about what you will be doing in the next five years, what will do for youth, education, health and to fight corruption," Gandhi said. 

    Addressing a public meeting in Tumakuru district, Gandhi said, "This election is not about you, it is about Karnataka's people and its future. You say Congress abused you 91 times, but you never speak about what you did for Karnataka. In your next speech, you speak about what you did and what you will do in the next five years." 

    On Saturday, PM Modi targeted the Congress over its party president M Mallikarjun Kharge's 'venomous snake' barb at him and said till now the party and its leaders had hurled various types of abuses at him 91 times.

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Their govt is trouble-engine'; JP Nadda takes dig at Congress

    Claiming that when he comes to Karnataka and gives speeches he speaks about his party leaders like Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and about their work, Gandhi said, "We take the names of all our leaders. You (Modi) come here and don't even take the name of your Chief Minister (Basavaraj Bommai) and (BS) Yediyurappa (former CM). Your speeches are all about Narendra Modi."

    "Try taking names of Bommai and Yediyurappa too one or two times, they will feel happy," he said.

    Stating that this election was about Karnataka's people, youth and mothers and sisters, Gandhi said, "This election is not about one person, not about Narendra Modi. Prime Minister has to understand this."

    Karnataka Election 2023: From UCC to 'Poshane Scheme', a look at major promises in BJP's manifesto

    Accusing the BJP of rampant corruption in Karnataka in the past three years and "taking 40 per cent commission in all kinds of work done by the government", Gandhi said that instead of doing work of public good, "they looted from the pockets of the common man and poor".

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated May 1, 2023, 3:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    85th Armour Day: Recalling the history and significance of the day

    85th Armour Day: Recalling the history and significance of the day

    Allow public to see his lavish living': BJP stages protest outside CM Kejriwal's residence AJR

    'Allow public to see his lavish living': BJP stages protest outside CM Kejriwal's residence

    Man clings on to bonnet of Bihar MP's car for 3 kms on Delhi's roads Watch

    Man clings on to bonnet of Bihar MP's car for 3 kms on Delhi's roads (Watch)

    If SC directs, will initiate probe into 2014 Kerala Bar Bribery case: CBI anr

    If SC directs, will initiate probe into 2014 Kerala Bar Bribery case: CBI

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Their govt is trouble-engine', JP Nadda takes dig at Congress AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: 'Their govt is trouble-engine'; JP Nadda takes dig at Congress

    Recent Stories

    Met Gala 2023: Rihanna pays tribute to Karl Lagerfeld in SEXY short dress; singer all set for the event RBA

    Met Gala 2023: Rihanna pays tribute to Karl Lagerfeld in SEXY short dress; singer all set for the event

    ICC World Test Championship WTC Final, India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara to play alongside Steven Smith for Sussex to get sneak peek into preparations-ayh

    WTC Final: Cheteshwar Pujara to play alongside Steven Smith for Sussex to get sneak peek into preparations

    ISIS Leader Abu Hussein Al-Qurashi neutralized in Syria, claims Turkey anr

    ISIS Leader Abu Hussein Al-Qurashi neutralized in Syria, claims Turkey

    85th Armour Day: Recalling the history and significance of the day

    85th Armour Day: Recalling the history and significance of the day

    How war in Sudan is taking the fizz out of America's cola

    How war in Sudan is taking the fizz out of America's cola

    Recent Videos

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon