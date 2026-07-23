Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara slammed PM Modi's delayed response to the NEET paper leak and demanded Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's removal. He also highlighted the government's preparedness for the state's drought situation.

NEET Controversy and Political Criticism

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his response to the NEET paper leak issue, saying the PM "responded very late" and demanded the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Speaking to reporters on PM Modi's tweet on setting up fast-track courts to ensure stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks, Parameshwara said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded very late by saying that an investigation would be conducted. He has said that he stands with the students. If that is the case, Dharmendra Pradhan must be removed from office. Action must be taken against those responsible."

The Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister said the Opposition had sought an opportunity to discuss the issue in Parliament and stressed that the matter concerns the future of lakhs of students. "This concerns the future of lakhs of students. Some students secured high marks in the first examination but received lower marks when the examination was conducted again. Lakhs of students have been affected. Those in power must accept responsibility and resign," he demanded.

Parameshwara also condemned the alleged mistreatment of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during a protest in Delhi. "Where is our democratic system heading? The Constitution guarantees the right to protest peacefully. What does it mean if those in power refuse to allow even a peaceful protest?" he asked.

Responding to a question about the protest rallies organised by the Congress and the BJP, Parameshwara said, "Every action will naturally have a reaction. They are protesting only because our party workers are protesting. Let them submit a complaint to the Raj Bhavan. We have no objection."

State's Drought Management Measures

Parameshwara said that the State Government was fully prepared to manage the drought situation effectively and a review meeting on drought conditions would be held in Bengaluru division on July 25.

"We have already decided to provide ₹1 crore to each MLA. In addition, ₹5 crore has been provided to every district to ensure an adequate supply of drinking water. A total of ₹329 crore is already available in the Personal Deposit (PD) accounts. There is no shortage of funds," he said.

Parameshwara said that review meetings for the Mysuru and Bengaluru divisions were yet to be held. "The Chief Minister and I will hold a review meeting for the Bengaluru division on July 25. This will be followed by a review meeting in Mysuru. After these meetings, we will have a complete picture of the situation across the State. We will then hold discussions and decide on the measures required to ensure that farmers and the general public do not face any hardship," he said.

To prevent people from migrating in search of employment, all Zilla Panchayat CEOs have been instructed to provide work immediately under the VB-G RAM G Scheme. "There is no shortage of funds. Officials have been directed to begin the works without delay," he said.

Parameshwara said that the State Government had written to the Union Government but had not received any response so far. "They generally expect the formal memorandum in August. Once we submit it, they will release the funds," he said.

Responding to a media question on whether agricultural activities had begun in the districts he had visited, the Deputy Chief Minister said that farmers had sown seeds following light rainfall during the monsoon. "However, there was no rain afterwards, and the crops that had been sown have now dried up. There is still hope that farmers may sow again if it rains in August," he said. (ANI)