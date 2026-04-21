Over 24 women staff members of a Chandigarh government school filed a harassment complaint against a male teacher in February, but no interim action has been taken so far. The accused continues to work at the school. While an Internal Complaints Committee exists, a separate district panel is now probing the case.

Over 20 Women Staff Accuse Teacher Of Harassment, No Action After 2 Months

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Harassment Complaint By 24 Women Staff In Chandigarh School, Accused Still On Duty

Two Months On, Accused Teacher Still Working After Harassment Complaint By 24 Women

More than two months after 24 women staff members of a government senior secondary school in Chandigarh filed a harassment complaint against a male colleague, no interim action has been taken against the accused. The complaint was submitted on February 12 to the school’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. Despite the seriousness of the allegations and the number of complainants, the accused teacher continues to attend school and shares the same workspace with the women.

Serious allegations of harassment and intimidation

In their written complaint, according to a report by the Times of India, the women accused the teacher of repeated misconduct. They alleged that he used abusive and derogatory language, issued verbal threats and behaved in an intimidating manner. They also claimed that he often invaded their personal space and created discomfort through unwelcome physical proximity. According to the complaint, such behaviour was not limited to a single incident but was part of a pattern that created a hostile and unsafe working environment.

Specific incident mentioned in complaint

The women also described a particular incident in February. They alleged that the teacher shouted aggressively, moved very close to them in an intimidating way and made threatening remarks. They said this behaviour left them distressed and fearful at work. The complaint stated that the environment had become humiliating and unsafe for women staff members.

Demand for immediate action

The complainants asked for urgent steps to be taken. They demanded that the case be taken up quickly by the ICC and that protective measures be introduced without delay. They warned that if no action was taken, they might approach the police and start criminal proceedings.

No interim relief yet However, sources said that no temporary or protective measures have been taken so far. The accused has not been:

Transferred

Suspended

Asked to go on leave

He continues to work in the same school, which has raised concerns among the complainants and other staff members.

Parallel committee raises questions Apart from the school’s ICC, the education department has formed another committee to examine the case. This district-level panel includes:

Principals from at least three government schools

A senior district education official

Some staff members have questioned the need for a separate committee when the ICC is already in place to handle such cases.

What the rules say

Under the POSH Act, every institution must have an Internal Complaints Committee to deal with workplace harassment cases. A district-level Local Complaints Committee is usually formed only when:

An ICC is not available, or

The complaint is against the employer

In this case, since an ICC exists at the school, the creation of a parallel panel has raised procedural concerns.

Official response on the issue

School Education Director Nitish Singla told news agency Press Trust of India that the ICC report was not conclusive. He stated that the matter has been referred to the district-level committee, which is now conducting an inquiry. He added that both sides are being heard before a final decision is made.

Investigation still ongoing

Officials confirmed that a probe is underway. Authorities are reviewing the complaint and collecting details from all involved parties. However, no official explanation has been given for the delay in taking interim action.

Concerns over safety and fairness

The situation has raised serious concerns about workplace safety and the handling of harassment complaints. The complainants say that continuing to work alongside the accused affects their sense of security and dignity. Experts say that timely action and clear procedures are important to ensure fairness and protect those who come forward with complaints.

(With inputs from agencies)