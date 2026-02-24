Telangana Congress announced the 2026-27 Budget Session from March 16-30, along with decisions on metro expansion and a new health scheme for employees. BRS leader KT Rama Rao urged the government to allocate funds for its poll promises.

Budget Session and Key Decisions

Telangana Congress leader Sama Ram Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced the schedule for Telangana's 2026-2027 Budget Session and highlighted key decisions taken by the Cabinet. Speaking on the Cabinet decisions, Sama Ram Mohan Reddy said, "The Cabinet has finalised the schedule for the 2026-2027 Budget Session from March 16th to March 30th. Several other important decisions were taken, such as taking over the metro phase 1 and going up with the expansion of the metro with phase 2."

He further elaborated on the welfare measures for government employees. "Other important decisions like health and insurance scheme for all the government employees, including contract and outsourcing, which is going to cover 7,56,000 employees and their family members with free treatments in all the empanelled hospitals and around 1.2 crore rupees of compensation in case of any accidental deaths. Various other decisions which will be beneficial for the public were also taken."

BRS Urges Govt to Fulfill Poll Promises

Meanwhile, BRS leader KT Rama Rao, in an open letter to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, urged the Congress government to allocate sufficient funds in the upcoming state budget for the implementation of promises made during the 2023 Assembly elections.

Stating that nearly half of the Congress government's tenure has elapsed, KTR alleged, "About 95 per cent of the promises made by the Congress remain pending. The patience of Telangana society is wearing thin, and the government must make concrete budgetary provisions this time."

He criticised the ruling party's performance on the Six Guarantees, saying, "Substantial allocations must be made, particularly for women, the elderly, students, youth and farmers who were promised benefits under the guarantees. Dedicated budgetary support is also needed for BCs, SCs, STs and minorities in line with the commitments made in various Congress declarations. The government must also clear the pending dues promised to different sections over the past two years."

KTR reminded the Chief Minister of the Congress promise to grant legal status to the Six Guarantees and urged immediate action. "If funds are not allocated in the forthcoming budget, the BRS would intensify pressure on the government on behalf of the people." (ANI)