Arunachal CM Pema Khandu condemned the racial abuse of three women from the state in Delhi's Malviya Nagar. He spoke to the Delhi Police Commissioner, who assured swift action. A case has been filed against two accused who are on the run.

CM Pema Khandu Condemns Incident, Vows Action

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday strongly condemned the racial abuse of three women from the state residing in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar. Taking cognisance of the matter, the Chief Minister confirmed that he has personally spoken with the Delhi Police Commissioner to ensure the immediate arrest of the accused individuals who are currently on the run.

In a post on X, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, wrote, "strongly condemning the shameful incident of racial abuse faced by our three young sisters from Arunachal Pradesh residing in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi. Such behaviour is absolutely unacceptable and has no place in our society. Immediately after learning about the matter yesterday, I spoke with the Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police, and sought swift and strict action. The CP is personally in touch with me. The accused are currently absconding, and I have been assured that they will be apprehended at the earliest and dealt with as per the law. We stand firmly with our three sisters, and their safety, dignity, and justice remain our highest priority."

Case Registered Under BNS

Meanwhile, a case was registered at Malviya Nagar Police Station in South Delhi against two residents for allegedly racially abusing and criminally intimidating three women tenants from the North-Eastern region, police said. According to officials, the FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) about intentional insult, criminal intimidation, promoting enmity, and acts done with common intention.

The FIR at PS Malviya Nagar has been registered under BNS Section 79 (Word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), Section 351(2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation), Section 196 (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, etc) and Section 3(5) (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.)

Details of the Confrontation

The accused have been identified as Harsh Singh and his wife Ruby Jain, residents of Malviya Nagar. The incident occurred on the afternoon of February 20, 2026, at approximately 3:30 PM.

Three women, residing as tenants in an apartment complex in Malviya Nagar, were overseeing electrical installation work in their flat. As an electrician began drilling, dust from the construction allegedly filtered down into the premises of the neighbours living below. This minor environmental grievance quickly turned into a volatile confrontation when the residents of the lower flat--identified as Harsh Singh and his wife Ruby Jain--went upstairs to confront the tenants. The complainants alleged mental harassment and humiliation, though no physical injuries were reported. The police will take further legal action as per the law. (ANI)