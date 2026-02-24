A full emergency was declared at Delhi's IGI Airport after a Leh-bound SpiceJet flight with 150 passengers reported a mid-air engine failure. Flight SG-121 made an immediate air return to the capital just minutes after departure.

A full emergency was declared at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport early Tuesday morning after a Leh-bound SpiceJet flight reported a mid-air engine failure.

Flight SG-121, which was carrying approximately 150 passengers, initiated an immediate air return to the national capital just minutes after departure following a malfunction in its number two engine.

Engine Failure Confirmed as Cause

"SpiceJet 121 Delhi-Leh experienced a problem shortly after departure from Delhi, and returned to Delhi Airport instead of continuing to Leh. Approximately 150 passengers boarded the flight. The cause of the emergency landing is the failure of engine number 2," according to the sources.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)