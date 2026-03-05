Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed PM Modi's handling of the Mideast crisis, calling it a 'reckless abdication of national interests'. He questioned the govt's silence on a torpedoed Iranian ship and the plight of Indian sailors.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his government's handling of the Middle East crisis, calling it a "reckless abdication of India's strategic and national interests" and accusing the PM of surrendering India's foreign policy. In a detailed post on X, Kharge raised multiple questions about the government's response to the escalating situation in West Asia and the plight of Indian nationals stranded in the region.

Kharge questions PM's silence on torpedoed Iranian ship

"Modi Govt's reckless abdication of India's strategic & national interests is there for all to see," Kharge stated. He highlighted that an Iranian ship, a guest of India, was returning unarmed from the International Fleet Review 2026 hosted by India and was torpedoed in the Indian Ocean Region.

"An Iranian ship, a guest of India was returning, unarmed from the International Fleet Review 2026, hosted by us, and was torpedoed in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). No statement of concern or condolence. PM Modi remains mute," Kharge said. He questioned the government's silence on its own doctrines. "Why lecture us on the doctrines of MAHASAGAR and India being a 'Net Security Provider' in the IOR, when you can't react on what is happening in your own backyard?" he asked.

Impact on Indian interests and citizens

Kharge highlighted the humanitarian crisis affecting Indian sailors in the Gulf of Hormuz. "As many as 38 Indian Flag commercial ships along with 1100 sailors are stuck in Gulf of Hormuz. 2 Indian sailors, including Captain Ashish Kumar have reportedly died. Why is there no maritime rescue or relief operation in place?" he questioned.

He further raised concerns about India's energy security and trade implications. "You say only 25 days of crude and oil stocks left. With rising oil prices, what is our energy contingency plan, especially in the wake of GOI virtually accepting the demand to stop import of Russian oil? What about the trade of other key commodities with the gulf countries?" Kharge asked.

He also pointed to the MEA statement on March 3, 2026, regarding Indian nationals in the Gulf region. "As per MEA statement on March 3, 2026, 'some Indian nationals have lost their lives or are missing'. There are one crore Indians in the gulf region countries. Medical students are releasing desperate video messages seeking help. How is the GOI securing their well-being? Is there any evacuation plan in place from the affected areas?" he said.

'Modi Ji's surrender is both political and moral'

Kharge accused the Prime Minister of surrender and compromising India's foreign policy. "Clearly, Modi Ji's SURRENDER is both political and moral! It demeans India's core national interests and destroys our foreign policy carefully and painstakingly built and followed by successive governments over the years!" he concluded.

Rahul Gandhi slams PM's 'silence'

Earlier, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also cornered Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of "silence" after a US submarine sank the Iranian warship "IRIS Dena" near Sri Lanka. The criticism comes amid the ongoing West Asia crisis following a confirmation by the United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth that a US submarine had sunk the Iranian warship "IRIS Dena".

Around 180 people were onboard at the Iranian ship. Sri Lanka's navy said it recovered 87 bodies and rescued 32 people, who were admitted to a hospital in Galle, on the south of the island, Euro News reported. (ANI)