Tension erupts at MIT ADT University in Pune as a father confronts a student over alleged online harassment of his daughter. Learn about the campus incident and the call for action.

A tense situation unfolded at MIT ADT University in Pune after a father confronted a student from DY Patil College who had allegedly been harassing his daughter online for over two weeks. The incident happened on the university campus and caused a temporary disturbance.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The father had earlier informed the university about the issue, but no action was taken. Feeling that his concerns were not addressed, he decided to meet the student directly, which led to an intense argument between the two.

Also read: Vijayanagara Headmaster Lures Students With Bananas, Forces Them to Clean Toilet

Related Articles Vijayanagara Headmaster Lures Students With Bananas, Forces Them to Clean Toilet

Father Confronts Student Over Harassment at MIT Pune

Eyewitnesses said that other students and staff noticed the confrontation, creating a tense environment on campus. No one was injured, and security officers stepped in to stop the situation from getting worse.

Scroll to load tweet…

The event has led to discussions about ensuring student safety and the role of educational institutions in handling harassment complaints. People have called for stronger rules against online harassment and improved support for students, as highlighted by social media and local news reports.

Also read: Bengaluru ATM Robbery: Police Guard ₹7 Crore Seized Cash at Station for Four Months