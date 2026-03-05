Congress's Nana Patole lambasts the BJP, accusing them of 'deceiving' alliance partners by comparing Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha move to how Eknath Shinde was not re-elected as Maharashtra CM after the 2024 polls.

Patole Accuses BJP of Deceiving Allies

Congress' Maharashtra MLA Nana Patole lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing them of "deceiving" their alliance partners after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar confirmed that he will file nomination for the Rajya Sabha election.

Speaking to reporters, Nana Patole equated Nitish Kumar's situation with Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, who was not re-elected as CM after Mahayuti gained majority in Maharashtra Assembly Elections in 2024, with the BJP emerging as the largest party. "Maharashtra is the biggest example of this. Elections were fought under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, and the government came to power, but Eknath Shinde did not become the Chief Minister. In Bihar, elections were fought under the leadership of Nitish Kumar; they (the BJP) won there as well... Now he is being removed from the post of Chief Minister. The BJP has always deceived its alliance partners," he said.

BJP had won 132 seats, Shiv Sena secured 57, and Nationalist Congress Party won 41 seats, and other constituents of Mahayuti alliance won five seats, taking the total to 235 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. After the results, Devendra Fadnavis was elected as the Chief Minister, replacing Eknath Shinde.

Nitish Kumar Confirms Rajya Sabha Bid

Nitish Kumar was re-elected as CM after the NDA alliance two third of the majority in the Bihar Assembly elections in 2025. Nitish Kumar has confirmed that he will file a nomination for the Rajya Sabha election, paving the way for a new Chief Minister in the state.

'My Resolve to Build a Developed Bihar Will Remain'

"I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time. I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well, and my resolve to work together with you to build a developed Bihar will remain steadfast. The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance," Nitish Kumar posted on X.

This comes after Nitish Kumar won his fifth election in 2025 as the NDA secured two-third majority in the state and took oath for the 10th time. He is Bihar's longest-serving Chief Minister. (ANI)