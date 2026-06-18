Polling for the Karnataka Legislative Council elections concluded with a 100% turnout, as all 222 MLAs cast their votes. BJP raised objections over alleged conduct, while Congress leaders expressed confidence in winning their seats.

Congress MLA AS Ponnanna on Thursday said that polling for the Karnataka Legislative Council biennial elections has been completed with 100 per cent turnout, stating that all 222 electors cast their votes before the scheduled close of polling.

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100% Turnout Confirmed

Speaking to reporters, Ponnanna said the voting process was fully completed within the stipulated time, though procedural formalities such as sealing of the ballot box would follow later in the day. "The 100% voting is complete. 222 MLAs were supposed to cast their votes, and all 222 MLAs have cast their votes. Therefore, the entire electorate has completed the voting process," he said.

He further explained that while voting concluded, the Election Commission-mandated procedures would continue as per schedule. "The polling time is stipulated until 4 o'clock, so before 4, they are not going to seal the ballot box. As an election agent, I will come back at 4 o'clock for the sealing of the ballot box, and then the counting will start after permission is given by the Election Commission, in all probability at 5 o'clock," Ponnanna added.

BJP Raises Objections Over Polling Conduct

With polling now complete, officials confirmed that voting for the seven Karnataka Legislative Council seats at Vidhana Soudha concluded with full participation from all eligible legislators.

Meanwhile, BJP leader N Ravi Kumar raised objections over alleged conduct inside the polling area, referring to a letter purportedly linked to BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. "Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has written a letter to the BJP National President. He has written a letter saying that he will vote for the BJP. I have that letter; he showed it to me. I want to ask the election agent of the Congress party, or whoever from the opposition, why they are questioning this, as showing such a letter and asking questions is not allowed in the election hall," Kumar said.

He further added that the role of polling agents is limited to verifying voter lists and not questioning voting intent, alleging that objections raised during the process were unwarranted. "What is that letter? He showed it...It is the job of the polling agent to check whether everyone's name is on the voter list or not. Apart from that, he asked different questions, to which Basanagouda Patil Yatnal had an objection at that time regarding his voting," Kumar added.

Congress Dismisses Cross-Voting Claims, Confident of Win

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar responded to allegations of cross-voting during the Legislative Council elections, saying that the process involves a secret ballot and stressing that the Congress has no role in such claims. Speaking to ANI, Shivakumar said, "Why should we ask for cross-voting? It is a confidential vote. Secret ballot vote. Why should one worry? Nobody should worry. It all depends on the leadership and their party's ideology. We do not want to get involved in any of the cross-voting. We don't know about it. Let's wait till 6 o'clock and see," he said.

Senior Congress leaders also expressed confidence of a clean sweep. Congress MLA Santosh Lad said, "We are very confident, and according to me, all five candidates will win comfortably."

Similarly, Satish Jarkiholi asserted that the party had sufficient numbers, stating, "All five of our contestants will win; there is no doubt. We have the numbers necessary to win."

Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao also echoed confidence, saying, "We will win all five seats with our own votes. We have enough numbers."

Voting for the seven seats of the Karnataka Legislative Council, held at Vidhana Soudha, concluded at 4 pm, with the ballot boxes subsequently sealed, and counting scheduled to begin at 5 pm.