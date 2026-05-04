Union Minister Lalan Singh hailed BJP's win in West Bengal, stating it ends the reign of anarchy by Mamata Banerjee's TMC and the Left. He said democracy has been restored and promised the new government will work in the people's interest.

'Rule of People Established': Lalan Singh on BJP's Bengal Win

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh on Monday celebrated the West Bengal election results, which indicate a sweeping victory for the BJP, asserting that the rule of the people has been established in the state after a very long time. Speaking to ANI, Singh accused Mamata Banerjee and the Left Front government of establishing the reign of anarchy across West Bengal. The Union Minister further accused TMC workers of terrorising ordinary people in the state.

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"After a very long time, democracy has been established in West Bengal... Take a look at the previous Leftist government, then there was Mamata Banerjee's government. Both of them had established the reign of anarchic elements across Bengal. In the name of governance, their anarchic workers were terrorising ordinary people, forcing them to cower in their homes. After a very long time, the rule of the people has been established in Bengal," said Singh.

Singh also declared that after the formation of the BJP government in the state, work will be done in the interest of the people. He asserted that anarchic elements will be removed under the new administration. "Where work will be done in the interest of the people, the anarchic elements will be wiped out... Mamata Banerjee had completely ruined Bengal. Have you ever even imagined that a state's Chief Minister would stand with anarchic elements after violence? We salute the people of Bengal who took this decision..." added Singh.

BJP Crosses Majority Mark, Celebrations Erupt

Meanwhile, as per the latest trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP is leading in 171 seats and has won 32 seats out of 294. The Trinamool Congress Party is leading in 74 seats and has won 10 seats, followed by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) with one lead. Following the results, Jubilations erupted at the BJP office in Patna as party workers celebrated the Bharatiya Janata Party crossing the majority mark in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Bihar BJP President Hails 'Big Day for the Country'

Joining the celebrations, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi termed the development a "big day for the country," stating that the party's victory reflects the will of the people of West Bengal. He launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that her government allowed illegal infiltration and neglected industrial development. "Bhagva lehraya. Hundreds of workers sacrificed their lives for the Bengal, for which hundreds of workers were murdered. Today, lotus has bloomed in Bengal... Mamata Banerjee allowed Rohingyas, infiltrators, and Bangladeshis to enter the state. Rs 5500 crores for Maulvis and Madrasas, while only Rs 100 crore was given for industries. The public was watching everything. People were troubled due to cut-money. They got their voting rights and wiped out TMC. Today, people are thanking the Election Commission for the first time that they got the right to vote. TMC goons used to capture booths, but Gyanesh Kumar conducted clean voting... This is a big day for the country", he told ANI.

Counting Underway in Multiple States

Counting began at 8 am today across 823 constituencies in key regions, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Assam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry. The process began with postal ballots, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machines from 8:30 am, with round-wise results being updated in real time on the ECINET platform and the Election Commission's official portal. (ANI)