The Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government will mark its third year in office on May 20, 2026, with a grand state-level conference in Tumakuru. Over 2 lakh beneficiaries are expected to attend the massive show of strength.

The Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government is set to mark its third year in office on May 20, 2026, with a grand state-level development conference in Tumakuru. The event is expected to be a massive show of strength, drawing over 2 lakh beneficiaries from across the state.

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Massive State-Level Conference Planned

Karnataka Home Minister and Tumakuru District In-charge Minister, Dr G Parameshwara, chaired a high-level preparatory meeting on Saturday at the District Collector's office, directing officials to ensure the event is executed without a single lapse. According to the release, "Parameshwara held a meeting with district-level officials at the District Collector's office on Saturday and said that it was planned to hold a development conference of the Revenue Department and various departments in Tumkur district under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah."

"But now, since the state government is completing 3 years on May 20 itself, a massive state-level conference is being held in Tumkur itself," he said. Originally conceived as a departmental development meeting, the scope of the event has been expanded to a state-level celebration. Tentatively scheduled at the Government Junior College grounds, Tumakuru.

Logistics and Beneficiary Participation

Almost all State Ministers, MLAs, and MPs are expected to join CM Siddaramaiah on stage. A fleet of 4,000 buses has been requisitioned to transport beneficiaries to the venue. "More than 2 lakh beneficiaries from across the state will participate in the conference to be held on May 20, and 4 thousand buses will be required for the beneficiaries arriving from across the state. In addition, an exhibition will be held on the implementation of unprecedented successful schemes of the state government and progress of other departments, and a program of distribution of benefits to the beneficiaries has also been organised," the release said.

A dedicated pavilion will showcase the implementation of the government's flagship schemes (Guarantees) and the progress of various departments. The Chief Minister will personally oversee a program to distribute benefits to eligible citizens during the ceremony. The event will serve as a platform for the virtual foundation-stone laying and inauguration of several new department buildings across the district.

Directives Issued for Flawless Execution

"In this regard, officials of various departments should immediately provide the district administration with the progress list related to their department, information about the foundation stone laying or inauguration, and information about the foundation stone plaques. Since beneficiaries from across the state will be coming to the huge conference, arrangements for seating, food, transportation, etc., need to be handled without any lapses," Parameshwara instructed the district administration to form sub-committees for this and allocate responsibilities.

Almost all ministers, MLAs, and MPs will also attend the conference, and it has been tentatively planned to organise the program at the Government Junior College grounds. "In this context, the district administration needs to urgently plan for the ceremony stage, food arrangements for the beneficiaries, exhibition and helipad, etc. Also, the information about the foundation stone laying and the department buildings to be inaugurated should be given to the Public Works Department. They will make arrangements for the foundation stone plaques and other places," he said.

District Collector Shubha Kalyan, District Superintendent of Police KV Ashok, Additional District Collector Dr N Thippeswamy and other district and taluk-level officials were present in the meeting. (ANI)