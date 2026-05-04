Himanta Biswa Sarma returns as Assam CM as the BJP-led NDA wins 102 of 126 seats. The victory is marked by religious polarisation and a significant defeat for Congress's Gaurav Gogoi, solidifying the BJP's stronghold in the Northeast.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrates a historic breakthrough in West Bengal, it has simultaneously cemented its "fortress in the Northeast." On Monday, Himanta Biswa Sarma secured his second consecutive term as Chief Minister of Assam, riding a wave of support for his "security and growth" agenda. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has crossed the majority mark, leading or winning in 102 seats in the 126-member assembly. However, the results also tell a story of a deep religious polarisation: while the BJP swept indigenous and urban belts, the Muslim vote appeared fragmented between the Congress and other parties like Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF.

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A Tale of Polarisation and Vote Share Swings

The BJP which had registered a 33.6% Vote Share in 2016 has a vote share of 38.59% in 2026. The 5% positive swing can be attributed to extreme consolidation of the Hindu vote behind the BJP. On the contrary the Muslim vote appears divided. Badruddin Ajmals' party faced the brunt of the delimitation of constituencies registering a vote share of just 5.29% with 2 leads while in 2016 they had a 9.4% vote share. The Congress' vote share is largely stable going down from 30% in 2021 to 29.26% in 2026. For the Congress the support appears to be largely from the Muslim voters with 18 of the 19 Congress candidates leading being Muslim.

Key Victories and Upsets

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma proved his mettle in Jalukbari, securing a massive 112,186 votes and defeating his Congress rival by a margin of over 80,000. The biggest casualty of the day was Congress's face in the state, Gaurav Gogoi. In a stunning upset, Gogoi lost the Jorhat constituency to BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami by a margin of 23,182 votes, marking a symbolic end to the Gogoi family's undisputed influence in Upper Assam. Goswami secured 69,439 votes, leading by a margin of 23,182 votes, as per the ECI. Gogoi, who secured 46,257 votes, was unable to close the gap as the final round of counting concluded.

Election Results by the Numbers

As per the latest data from the Election Commission of India, the BJP was leading in 52 seats and had won 30 seats, while its allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), were leading in 20 seats. Congress was leading in 18 seats, and it had won one seat while its ally, Raijor Dal - RJRD, was leading in two seats. All India United Democratic Front - AIUDF had won one seat and was leading in one seat.

BJP Leaders Hail 'Historic Mandate'

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and State President Dilip Saikia hailed the results as a "historic mandate," noting that the victory in Assam was mirrored by the party's unprecedented performance in West Bengal. Sonowal, who represents Dibrugarh constituency assembly in Lok Sabha, expressed gratitude to the people of Assam for delivering a "historic mandate". "We are sincerely grateful to the people of Assam because of their sympathy, support, and blessing. This is a great recognition of the credible service rendered by PM Modi and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. With such a historic mandate, under the dynamic leadership of Modi, we are going to take up the agenda of Assam for a speedy growth...we are also really thankful to the people of Bengal. For the first time, they have created an environment and have voted for the BJP to form the government," he told ANI. Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia termed the election results as a "historic mandate". "I thank the people of Assam and Bengal. This is a historic mandate...I thank them for the trust they have shown towards PM Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...," he told ANI.

Assam's Political DNA Reshaped

With the East now firmly under saffron control, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the BJP Headquarters in New Delhi at 6:00 PM today. The 2026 polls have not just returned Sarma to power; they have fundamentally reshaped Assam into a two-party contest, effectively squeezing out regional and sectarian parties like the AIUDF in favour of a direct BJP-Congress ideological battle. If 2021 was a foothold, 2026 is a total takeover. Himanta Biswa Sarma has not just retained Assam; he has redesigned its political DNA. (ANI)