BJP's BY Vijayendra claims Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is having 'sleepless nights' over upcoming by-elections, expressing confidence that BJP will win in both Bagalkote and Davanagere South, while Congress touts its own welfare schemes.

BJP Confident of Victory, Slams CM Siddaramaiah

BJP State President BY Vijayendra on Sunday took a sharp swipe at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, claiming that he is "having sleepless nights" ahead of the upcoming by-elections, while expressing confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in both Bagalkote and Davanagere South constituencies.

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Speaking to reporters, Vijayendra said that the ruling Congress party would not benefit from any factor in the by-polls and asserted that the BJP is set to secure victories in both seats. "In the by-election, no factor is going to help the ruling Congress Party. In both constituencies, the BJP will win. Siddaramaiah is a very confused person. Confused because he is very much aware Congress is going to lose in Bagalkot as well as Davangere. I am sure Siddaramaiah is having sleepless nights," he said. The Karnataka by-elections are scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 9, with the counting of votes set to take place on May 4.

Congress Counters, Touts Welfare Initiatives

Meanwhile, Congress leaders have expressed confidence in their party's performance, highlighting the government's welfare initiatives and grassroots outreach efforts. Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that Congress workers are reaching out to people door-to-door to assess the implementation of the government's guarantee schemes. He also accused the BJP of spreading misinformation regarding these initiatives.

Addressing reporters in Bagalkot ahead of the Karnataka by-elections, Shivakumar said that the schemes introduced by the Congress government have gained public trust and are aimed at easing the burden of rising prices. "Congress workers are going door to door to inspect the implementation of guarantee schemes. The BJP is spreading misinformation about these schemes. People are trusting the Congress government and saying, 'We will repay your debt.' The guarantee schemes have been implemented to reduce price hikes," he said.

On Wednesday, Shivakumar had expressed happiness over what he described as a strong show of support for the Congress party during his visit to Davanagere, where he also held discussions regarding the upcoming elections. "I am very happy. In Davangere, cutting across party lines, thousands of workers have joined the Congress party today. All the minorities have decided that they will vote in favour of the Congress party, and even other sections have also decided. The contribution of Shamanur Shivashankarappa has been recognised, and they want to pay him respect," Shivakumar said.

By-Election Schedule Announced

The Election Commission of India (ECI) earlier announced the schedule for by-elections across eight assembly constituencies in six states. The constituencies include Bagalkote and Davanagere South in Karnataka, Rahuri and Baramati in Maharashtra, Dharmanagar in Tripura, Koridang in Nagaland, Ponda in Goa, and Umreth in Gujarat. (ANI)