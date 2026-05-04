Priyanka Gandhi Vadra thanked the people of Kerala for the UDF's victory in the assembly polls. She promised the alliance will fulfill its commitments with honesty and humility, and specifically lauded Wayanad for its 7/7 seat mandate.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday expressed her gratitude to the people of Keralam for their support to the UDF in the assembly polls, saying they will strive to fulfill commitments with honesty and humility.

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In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi also said people of Wayanad have renewed their faith in the UDF by giving all seven seats in the district. "To all my brothers and sisters in Keralam, thank you for your faith and for your overwhelming support. The trust you have placed in us will be the UDF's guiding force as we work hard towards building a better future for each one of you. I sincerely hope that our gratitude to you will be evident each day of the next five years as we strive to fulfill our commitments to you with honesty and humility," she said.

'You Have Renewed Your Belief in UDF'

"To my family in Wayanad, you have renewed your belief in the UDF with a resounding mandate - 7 out of 7 seats!! You now have 8 representatives working together towards the development of Wayanad! We will do all we can to live up to your expectations," she added.

She also lauded party workers for their work in the UDF's victory. "To the workers and leaders of the UDF who worked day and night to take our message of a united and progressive Keralam to every household, my heartiest congratulations, best wishes and gratitude for your tireless efforts. May the next five years strengthen your resolve to serve the people of Keralam," she said.

UDF Secures Majority After 10 Years

The Congress-led United Democratic Front is poised for a huge victory in Kerala polls. UDF won the state after 10 years, ousting the Left Democratic Alliance from power. According to latest ECI data, UDF has already attained a simple majority in the 140-member Kerala assembly. (ANI)