Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking support for police modernisation and intervention in the state's sugar sector, including fair pricing for sugarcane and increased ethanol procurement allocations for sugar factories.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

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In an X post, Shivakumar said that he used the opportunity to highlight key issues concerning Karnataka and sought his approval on several proposals for "strengthening law and order, police modernisation, internal security, cybercrime prevention, police training infrastructure, prison modernisation, additional India Reserve Battalions, recognition of the Karnataka State Police through the President's Colour and other measures essential for enhancing public safety and security across the state."

The CM also urged Shah to intervene on issues affecting Karnataka's sugar sector, which includes a fair and remunerative price for sugarcane, minimum selling price of sugar revision, increased ethanol procurement allocations to support sugar factories which are cooperative and ensure that there is timely payment to farmers. "Karnataka remains committed to building a stronger, safer, and more prosperous future for its people. I urged expeditious consideration of these requests in the larger interest of the state and look forward to positive action on issues that directly impact the lives and livelihoods of millions of Kannadigas," he further said on X.

Met Hon’ble Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah avaru in New Delhi today and had a constructive discussion on key issues concerning Karnataka. I sought his support for several important proposals aimed at strengthening law and order, police… pic.twitter.com/FQzQ8RD5ma — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) June 12, 2026

Other leaders who met with the Punjab Governor, Gulab Chand Kataria, and the Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Duhomam, according to the Home Minister's Office.

Amit Shah reviews security for Amarnath Yatra

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting regarding preparedness for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and directed the establishment of an "impenetrable multi-layered" security grid along the route through the coordinated efforts of Central Armed Police Forces, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and all other security agencies.

In an over two-hour-long meeting, the Home Minister stressed the need to "strengthen traditional security apparatus through the extensive use of drones, CCTV surveillance, surveillance systems, and other modern technologies" during the annual 57-day pilgrimage beginning on July 3 and ending on August 28. (ANI)