Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar will review BDA projects on Monday, focusing on urban development, traffic relief, and resolving long-standing housing issues, including new initiatives and a computerized application system for residential sites.

Karnataka CM To Review BDA Initiatives

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is scheduled to review key projects undertaken by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Monday, with major announcements expected following discussions with senior officials. The review aims to ease traffic congestion in Bengaluru, promote planned urban development and provide permanent solutions to citizens’ long-pending issues relating to residential sites and housing, according to a release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

During the meeting, the Chief Minister is expected to hold detailed discussions with senior BDA officials on projects aimed at benefiting the general public and transforming the city’s infrastructure. He is also likely to announce important decisions and new initiatives at a press conference scheduled for tomorrow.

Housing Regularisation and Policy Changes

The government has already issued a notification to regularise houses constructed more than 12 years ago, before July 10, 2008, on lands acquired by the BDA under Rule 38(D). As part of the measure, the rates based on guidance value have been reduced by 50 per cent. For sites measuring up to 20x30, the rate has been reduced from 10 per cent to 5 per cent; for sites above 20x30 and up to 30x40, from 25 per cent to 12.5 per cent; for sites above 30x40 and up to 40x60, from 40 per cent to 20 per cent; and for sites above 40x60 and up to 50x80, from 50 per cent to 25 per cent.

The notification providing for the levy of penalties is also in force. The Chief Minister is likely to launch a fully computerised system for submitting applications under the scheme.

Project Oversight and Future Goals

Officials are expected to receive directions during Monday’s review regarding the current status of projects, pace of implementation, progress of land acquisition, financial and administrative aspects, and completion of works within the stipulated timelines. The Chief Minister is also expected to announce new projects to be undertaken by the BDA, the CMO release stated.