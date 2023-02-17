Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Budget 2023-24: Major announcements of BJP's last budget

    Karnataka Budget 2023-24: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai allocated Rs 10,000 crore to state capital Bengaluru ahead of the upcoming assembly election in the southern state. CM Bommai said 75 junctions will be developed at Rs 150 crore for better traffic management. Check out the top highlights of the Budget.

    Karnataka Budget 2023 24 Highlights by CM Bommai gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 17, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

    As the assembly election in Karnataka approaches fast, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday presented his government's last budget today, which focused on weaker sections of the society and regroup the Bharatiya Janata Party's vote bank in the southern state. This was the CM’s second budget and the BJP government’s last in the current term.

    Here are the top highlights: 

    • CM Bommai, in his Budget speech, says that it is proposed to establish a state-of-the-art Start-Up Park near Kempegowda International Airport at a cost of Rs 30 crore.
    • Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act will be implemented for the wide use of Kannada in administration, industries, commerce and education.
    • In a move to ease the state capital's never-ending traffic woes, CM Bommai said 75 junctions will be developed at Rs 150 crore for better traffic management.
    • The chief minister directed Rs 350 crore for the construction of a five-kilometre elevated road in Bengaluru to further ease traffic congestion. Rs 300 crore was further allocated for construction of roads in Bengaluru, while Rs 1000 crore was granted for white-topping of 120 kilometres.
    • CM announces Rs. 10,000 crore for the development of Bengaluru ahead of Assembly elections and BBMP election.
    • Taxi and auto stands will be constructed in the name of the famous Kannada actor late Shankarnag by identifying vacant sites in cities and towns. Incidentally, the famous RangaShankara theatre in Bengaluru's JP Nagar is named after the actor as well.

    Education and welfare of the society:

    • Honorarium of Anganwadi workers, cooks, ASHAs and librarians to be increased by Rs. 1,000
    • A free education will be offered to students pursuing higher education in Government PU and degree institutions under the CM Vidya Shakti Scheme, which the CM announced. 
    • State allocates Rs. 100 crore to road transport corporations to operate dedicated buses for students called ‘Makkala Bus’.

    For power and connectivity: 

    • Rs 3,000 crore for 50 new sub-stations, 1,060 km of transmission lines and augmentation of 100 sub-station works
    • DPR for Sharavathy Pumped Storage Power Plant ready. It will be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 7,394 crore in collaboration with the Centre
    • 1,700 km of state highway roads will be constructed at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore under State Highway Development Project Phase-4, stage-3
    • 1,500 cr to extend connectivity network in district centres and to connect rural roads

    Health: 

    • CM announced 250 ‘She Toilets’ at the cost of Rs 50 crore. The toilets will be constructed in heavily populated markets and mega commercial complexes of Bengaluru city. The state-of-the-art design will include toilets, feeding rooms, SOS emergency service etc.
    • Screening camps to detect breast, oral and cervical cancer. Rs 12 crore to purchase equipment required for the detection of cancer.
    • Rs 100 crore for a new scheme to fight anaemia.
    • Health camps to be held twice a year under the 'Mane Manege Arogya Scheme'

    For farmers and agricultural sector

    • Over 30 lakh farmers in the state received agriculture loan to the tune of Rs. 25,000
    • Farmers will be given loans at zero interest rates. Rs 3 lakh loan was given earlier. Now the loan amount has been increased to Rs 5 lakhs. 
    • Rs 175 crores have been granted for preservation and storage of crops.

    For increasing water levels 

    • By building reservoirs on farmers' property, a new Jalnidhi project will be launched to increase ground water levels for water protection. Farmers are urged to construct water tanks on their farms under this, in collaboration with the Narega plan, according to CM Bommai. Additionally, he set aside Rs 75 crores for two projects to build wells, dams, and sewers to conserve water in semi-mountainous regions, particularly during the summer.
    Last Updated Feb 17, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dr Sarfaraz and family quietly changing lives of poor in Noida

    Dr Sarfaraz and family quietly changing lives of poor in Noida

    Charred bodies of 2 men found in Haryana cops probe cow vigilante angle gcw

    Charred bodies of 2 men found in Haryana; cops probe cow vigilante angle

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a dig at the 'Indian Left' over mega Air India deal

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a dig at the 'Indian Left' over mega Air India deal

    Despite modified three times, PWD's plan to install Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Nelson Mandela Marg hits roadblock AJR

    After modified 3 times, PWD's plan to install Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Nelson Mandela Marg hits roadblock

    Will continue without fear says BBC as I-T officials leave offices in Delhi, Mumbai after over 60 hours AJR

    'Will continue without fear,' says BBC as I-T officials leave offices in Delhi, Mumbai after over 60 hours

    Recent Stories

    football UEFA Europa League, UEL 2022-23, BAR vs MUN: Erik ten Hag, Marcus Rashford slam referee Maurizio Mariani after Manchester United draw to Barcelona-ayh

    UEL 2022-23: Erik ten Hag, Marcus Rashford critical of referee after Manchester United's 2-2 draw to Barcelona

    Dr Sarfaraz and family quietly changing lives of poor in Noida

    Dr Sarfaraz and family quietly changing lives of poor in Noida

    Neal Mohan is the new YouTube CEO Check out his education net worth and journey till now gcw

    Neal Mohan is the new YouTube CEO; Check out his education, net worth, journey till now

    Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania elicits mixed reactions; fans say, 'pretty good movie' vma

    Ant-Man And The Wasp Quantumania elicits mixed reactions; fans say, 'pretty good movie'

    Chetan Sharma quits as chairman of Indian selectors for BCCI following sting operation-ayh

    Chetan Sharma quits as chairman of Indian selectors following sting operation

    Recent Videos

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon