Karnataka Budget 2023-24: Major announcements of BJP's last budget

Karnataka Budget 2023-24: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai allocated Rs 10,000 crore to state capital Bengaluru ahead of the upcoming assembly election in the southern state. CM Bommai said 75 junctions will be developed at Rs 150 crore for better traffic management. Check out the top highlights of the Budget.

As the assembly election in Karnataka approaches fast, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday presented his government's last budget today, which focused on weaker sections of the society and regroup the Bharatiya Janata Party's vote bank in the southern state. This was the CM’s second budget and the BJP government’s last in the current term.

Here are the top highlights:

CM Bommai, in his Budget speech, says that it is proposed to establish a state-of-the-art Start-Up Park near Kempegowda International Airport at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act will be implemented for the wide use of Kannada in administration, industries, commerce and education.

In a move to ease the state capital's never-ending traffic woes, CM Bommai said 75 junctions will be developed at Rs 150 crore for better traffic management.

The chief minister directed Rs 350 crore for the construction of a five-kilometre elevated road in Bengaluru to further ease traffic congestion. Rs 300 crore was further allocated for construction of roads in Bengaluru, while Rs 1000 crore was granted for white-topping of 120 kilometres.

CM announces Rs. 10,000 crore for the development of Bengaluru ahead of Assembly elections and BBMP election.

Taxi and auto stands will be constructed in the name of the famous Kannada actor late Shankarnag by identifying vacant sites in cities and towns. Incidentally, the famous RangaShankara theatre in Bengaluru's JP Nagar is named after the actor as well.

Education and welfare of the society:

Honorarium of Anganwadi workers, cooks, ASHAs and librarians to be increased by Rs. 1,000

A free education will be offered to students pursuing higher education in Government PU and degree institutions under the CM Vidya Shakti Scheme, which the CM announced.

State allocates Rs. 100 crore to road transport corporations to operate dedicated buses for students called ‘Makkala Bus’.

For power and connectivity:

Rs 3,000 crore for 50 new sub-stations, 1,060 km of transmission lines and augmentation of 100 sub-station works

DPR for Sharavathy Pumped Storage Power Plant ready. It will be implemented at an estimated cost of Rs 7,394 crore in collaboration with the Centre

1,700 km of state highway roads will be constructed at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore under State Highway Development Project Phase-4, stage-3

1,500 cr to extend connectivity network in district centres and to connect rural roads

Health:

CM announced 250 ‘She Toilets’ at the cost of Rs 50 crore. The toilets will be constructed in heavily populated markets and mega commercial complexes of Bengaluru city. The state-of-the-art design will include toilets, feeding rooms, SOS emergency service etc.

Screening camps to detect breast, oral and cervical cancer. Rs 12 crore to purchase equipment required for the detection of cancer.

Rs 100 crore for a new scheme to fight anaemia.

Health camps to be held twice a year under the 'Mane Manege Arogya Scheme'

For farmers and agricultural sector

Over 30 lakh farmers in the state received agriculture loan to the tune of Rs. 25,000

Farmers will be given loans at zero interest rates. Rs 3 lakh loan was given earlier. Now the loan amount has been increased to Rs 5 lakhs.

Rs 175 crores have been granted for preservation and storage of crops.

For increasing water levels