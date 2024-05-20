Lifestyle
This cooling beverage is rich in vitamins and minerals and is known for its heat-resistant properties. It helps replenish electrolytes and prevents heat strokes.
It's an excellent hydrator and is often referred to as nature’s sports drink. Drinking coconut water helps replenish lost fluids and keeps you energized.
Sweet lassi is flavored with sugar and sometimes fruits like mango, while savory lassi includes salt, spices, and herbs. Both versions are incredibly refreshing and hydrating.
Made with fresh lemons, water, salt, and sugar, this drink is a natural source of vitamin C and helps maintain electrolyte balance.
Jaljeera is a zesty drink made from cumin seeds (jeera), mint, coriander, and tamarind. It is both refreshing and hydrating, making it popular choice during the hot summer months.
Chaas, or spiced buttermilk, is a traditional drink made from yogurt, water, spices like cumin and coriander. It's a great probiotic drink that aids digestion and keeps you cool.
Thandai is a festive drink made from milk, almonds, fennel seeds, rose petals, cardamom, and saffron. It is also a great summer cooler due to its refreshing ingredients.