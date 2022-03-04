Karnataka Budget 2022: CM announces temples to be be freed from govt control

"By taking these devotees' wishes into account, autonomy will be granted to temples within the purview of the Endowment department, and required legal action would be taken to delegate the discretion of developmental activities to the temples," Bommai said.

To abolish government control over temples, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday that temples under the Endowment Department would be allowed autonomy.

The CM stated in his budget statement that there had been a long-standing demand to remove government management over temples. "By taking these devotees' wishes into account, autonomy will be granted to temples within the purview of the Endowment department, and required legal action would be taken to delegate the discretion of developmental activities to the temples," he added.

Bommai declared in December that his government intended to draught a new measure to liberate temples and Hindu religious organisations in the state from government supervision.

At the BJP state executive meeting in Hubli, the CM stated that Hindu temples are subject to various forms of control regulations and rules. He stated that a law would be drafted to exclude temples from such limitations before the budget session.

According to the website of the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Department, the state has 34,558 temples that the government governs. The CM also declared that the state government would invest Rs 500 crores in infrastructure development in government schools, while Rs 165 crores will be allocated to backwards-class student dormitories.

New furniture for government schools and institutions would cost Rs 100 crores.

Namma clinics will be developed in all wards of Bengaluru and in the state's main cities. The Mekedatu balancing reservoir and Bengaluru drinking water project would be undertaken by obtaining necessary permits from the federal government's relevant authorities. A grant of thousands of crores will be paid in the current fiscal year, according to the CM.

