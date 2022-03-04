Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Budget 2022: CM announces temples to be be freed from govt control

    "By taking these devotees' wishes into account, autonomy will be granted to temples within the purview of the Endowment department, and required legal action would be taken to delegate the discretion of developmental activities to the temples," Bommai said.

    Karnataka Budget 2022 CM announces temples to be be freed from govt control gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Mar 4, 2022, 5:06 PM IST

    To abolish government control over temples, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday that temples under the Endowment Department would be allowed autonomy.
    The CM stated in his budget statement that there had been a long-standing demand to remove government management over temples. "By taking these devotees' wishes into account, autonomy will be granted to temples within the purview of the Endowment department, and required legal action would be taken to delegate the discretion of developmental activities to the temples," he added.

    Bommai declared in December that his government intended to draught a new measure to liberate temples and Hindu religious organisations in the state from government supervision.
    At the BJP state executive meeting in Hubli, the CM stated that Hindu temples are subject to various forms of control regulations and rules. He stated that a law would be drafted to exclude temples from such limitations before the budget session.

    According to the website of the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Department, the state has 34,558 temples that the government governs. The CM also declared that the state government would invest Rs 500 crores in infrastructure development in government schools, while Rs 165 crores will be allocated to backwards-class student dormitories.
    New furniture for government schools and institutions would cost Rs 100 crores.

    Namma clinics will be developed in all wards of Bengaluru and in the state's main cities. The Mekedatu balancing reservoir and Bengaluru drinking water project would be undertaken by obtaining necessary permits from the federal government's relevant authorities. A grant of thousands of crores will be paid in the current fiscal year, according to the CM.

    Also Read  | Karnataka Budget 2022 updates: Rs 1,000 crore for Mekedatu Project, no hike in taxes

     

    Also Read | Jharkhand Budget 2022-23 LIVE updates: Health budget increased, focus on state infra

    Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022 updates: 30,000 new jobs to be created, pension age limit reduced

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2022, 5:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022: Defeat ghor pariwarwadis (SP) and mafias again, asserts PM Modi in Mirzapur-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Defeat ‘ghor pariwarwadis’ (SP) and mafias again, asserts PM Modi in Mirzapur

    Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022 updates key announcements highlights gcw

    Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022 updates: 30,000 new jobs to be created, pension age limit reduced

    Sanjiv Kapoor appointed new Chief Executive Officer Of Jet Airways-adt

    Sanjiv Kapoor appointed new Chief Executive Officer Of Jet Airways

    Karnataka Budget 2022 updates key announcements highlights gcw

    Karnataka Budget 2022 updates: Rs 1,000 crore for Mekedatu Project, no hike in taxes

    Senior Advocate Aman Lekhi tenders resignation as Additional Solicitor General of India-dnm

    Senior Advocate Aman Lekhi tenders resignation as Additional Solicitor General of India

    Recent Stories

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Rishabh Pant gritty 96 steals the show in Virat Kohli 100th Test-ayh

    IND vs SL, Mohali Test: Pant's gritty 96 steals the show in Kohli's 100th Test, fans laud

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy survived 3 assassination bids after tip-off from anti-war Russian spies FSB

    Ukraine's Zelenskyy survived 3 assassination bids after tip-off from anti-war Russian spies?

    Russia reportedly blocks Twitter Facebook BBC new sites app stores gcw

    Russia reportedly blocks Twitter, Facebook, BBC, new sites, app stores

    Udit Narayan son Aditya Narayan becomes father to baby girl drb

    Udit Narayan’s son Aditya Narayan becomes father to baby girl

    UP Election 2022: Defeat ghor pariwarwadis (SP) and mafias again, asserts PM Modi in Mirzapur-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Defeat ‘ghor pariwarwadis’ (SP) and mafias again, asserts PM Modi in Mirzapur

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP workers in exuberant mood ahead of PM Modi’s roadshow in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Syed Sabir Pasha-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC fought and made ATKMB work hard to earn those points - Pasha

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando on CFC success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: When you enjoy the game, you play better - ATKMB's Ferrando

    Video Icon
    WHO flies down life-saving aid for Ukraine from Dubai

    WHO flies down life-saving aid for Ukraine from Dubai

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin Fc vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Still a game to go, ATKMB can't think of semis yet - Roy Krishna on CFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Still a game to go, ATKMB can't think of semis yet - Krishna

    Video Icon