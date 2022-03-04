Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022 updates: 30,000 new jobs to be created, pension age limit reduced

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur stated that, despite COVID, the state is predicted to increase by 8.3 per cent this fiscal year, despite a negative growth of 6.2 per cent in 2020-21.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday presented the Budget 2022-23 to the Vidhan Sabha in Shimla. It is a farm-focused budget that focuses on agriculture, horticulture, and animal husbandry. He stated that, despite COVID, the state is predicted to increase by 8.3 percent this fiscal year, despite a negative growth of 6.2 percent in 2020-21.

Here are the key highlights of the budget:

In 2022-23, 30,000 new employment will be generated.

Mandi and Dharamshala will each have two cybercrime police units.

CM announced an increase in the MLA Area Development Fund from Rs 1.80 crore to Rs 2 crore, as well as the MLA's Discretionary Fund.

He said the Ujjawala and Grahini Suvidha Yojana programmes would be continued, and three free LPG cylinders will be distributed, with a budget allocation of Rs 70 crore.

CM announced the establishment of anaj mandis in Rampur, Una, Bilaspur, and Kangra at a cost of Rs 15 crore.

The establishment of five new Gau Sadans, as well as an increase in the amount allocated to NGO's for the care of one cow from Rs 500 to Rs 700. A total of seven mobile veterinary vans would be launched at a cost of Rs 7 crore.

A budget allocation of Rs 72 crore was made for the Animal Husbandry department, as well as incentives for fisherman to acquire boats and nets.

It was declared that the old-age pension will be reduced from 65 to 60 years old, regardless of income conditions. He revealed that 6.35 lakh people were receiving social security pensions, and that 40,000 more people will be added to the list this year in 2022-23.

The CM announced the creation of a Gender Budget and the preparation of an action plan for women and new-born children with the assistance of NITI Ayog.

He announced the construction of 1,000 new Anganwari buildings at a cost of Rs 70 crores. He stated that Model Anganwari Kendras will be established at a cost of Rs 32 crore.

The CM increased the grant for widow remarriage from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000.

The Chief Minister unveiled the Asahaya Bal Punarvas Yojana, a plan for the rehabilitation of orphaned and poor children.

CM has announced a budget allocation of Rs 8,412 crores for the education department.

CM launched the Mukhya Mantri Mobile Clinic Scheme, which would provide one mobile clinic for basic services in each assembly segment.

He stated that the PM Gramin Sadan Yojana will build 1,500 kilometres of roads. The CM promised a Rs 350 crore budget for periodic upkeep of highways leading to tourism spots, which will be reduced from six to three years.

