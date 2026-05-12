Kamal Haasan praised new Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay for ordering the closure of 717 TASMAC liquor shops near temples and schools. He called it an immediate action long expected by Tamil families and urged for stricter alcohol regulation.

Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) president and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan on Tuesday welcomed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's decision to close 717 TASMAC liquor retail outlets located near places of worship, educational institutions and bus stands across the state. In a post on X, Haasan said Tamil families had long expected liquor shops near sensitive public places to be removed and praised the Tamil Nadu government for acting immediately after assuming office.

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Haasan praises CM, urges further action

"Even as the expectation of Tamil families was that liquor retail shops near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands should be removed, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Brother Vijay, has taken this action immediately upon assuming office," Haasan said.

The actor-politician further said liquor sales should not be a function of the government and called for stricter regulation of alcohol distribution. "Liquor sales should never be a function of the government; the government must take responsibility for regulating the flow of alcohol. The Tamil Nadu government must move towards this position. Today, it has begun by closing 717 liquor shops. This number must be increased. This action must be continued," he said. He further congratulated the Chief Minister over the decision.

CM's order to shut shops near sensitive areas

Earlier, newly elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay ordered the closure of 717 government-run TASMAC liquor retail outlets located within a 500-metre radius of places of worship, educational institutions and bus stations in the state within two weeks, citing public welfare.

After assuming the office of CM, Vijay ordered a survey of TASMAC liquor shops to identify the ones operating near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands. "With the welfare of the general public in mind, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, has issued orders to close--within two weeks--717 retail liquor shops situated within a 500-meter radius of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands. Currently, 4,765 retail liquor shops are being operated by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation. From among these, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, issued directives to conduct a survey and identify those shops located within a 500-meter radius of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands. In accordance with the aforementioned order, it was identified that 717 retail liquor shops are currently operating within these three specified categories," a press release read.

Although TASMAC liquor shops make up for high revenue for the Tamil Nadu government, there have been calls across party lines to close several of these retail outlets. (ANI)