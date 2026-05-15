The BJP slammed the National Conference government in Jammu and Kashmir over its liquor policy, threatening to shut down shops. Party workers protested in Srinagar, while CM Omar Abdullah defended the policy, citing individual choice.

BJP Slams NC Govt Over Liquor Policy, Vows Direct Action

The political temperature in Jammu and Kashmir surged on Friday as the BJP slammed the National Conference (NC) government, vowing to physically shut down liquor outlets if the administration continues to prioritise "revenue over morality." Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, J-K BJP Spokesperson Altaf Thakur framed the issue as a battle for the soul of the Valley. He accused the Omar Abdullah-led government of actively promoting the sale of intoxicants, which he claims contradicts the spiritual heritage of the region. Thakur issued a formal "warning" to the ruling party, suggesting that the BJP is prepared to take the law into its own hands if the government does not reverse its stance on liquor licensing.

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Bharatiya Janata Party's Jammu and Kashmir unit on Friday staged a protest in Srinagar against the operation of wine shops in the Kashmir Valley and demanded a complete ban on the sale and purchase of liquor in the Kashmir division. BJP workers and leaders took out a protest march from Ram Munshibagh in Sonwar area of Srinagar and attempted to march towards the residence of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at Gupkar.

"BJP Kashmir is against all kinds of intoxicants. National Conference wants to drown the local youth in liquor. They are supporting liquor. This is the land of sages. We will not allow liquor stores to open on this land. If the Omar Govt does not take note of it, we will continue our protest and the BJP will lock down the liquor stores. This is a warning for the party which is supporting liquor for revenue," said Thakur.

CM Omar Abdullah Defends Policy, Cites Individual Choice

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday defended the administration's policy on liquor shops in the Union Territory, saying the government was not encouraging alcohol consumption but allowing individuals whose religious beliefs permit it to exercise their choice. Speaking to reporters, Abdullah said, "These (wine) shops are intended specifically for those individuals whose religious beliefs permit them to consume alcohol. No government in Jammu and Kashmir, to date, has ever imposed a complete ban on these establishments. This does not imply that we wish to encourage increased consumption; it simply means that those whose religious tenets permit the use or consumption of alcohol are free to do so."

He added that his government had adopted measures to prevent alcohol from influencing the younger generation. "Our own religion does not grant us such permission, nor do we desire to see people gravitating toward this path. Consequently, our administration has implemented two or three key measures. First, we have not opened any new liquor shops. Second, we have made every concerted effort to ensure that no such shop is situated in a location where it might tempt our youth to stray down the wrong path," he said. (ANI)