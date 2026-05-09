Liquor shop auctions and licence fees also heavily influence the final price. In Haryana, private players are more involved in the supply chain, leading to higher competition and lower prices.

However, in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, government-controlled corporations manage the sales, which keeps prices high. Also, North India has more liquor manufacturing units, which means lower transport costs.

For southern states, the cost of transportation adds to the final price. Many states also depend on alcohol revenue to fund welfare schemes, making it impossible for them to reduce prices.

A word of caution: it is illegal to bring alcohol from Haryana or Goa into our state without a permit. The excise police will file a case against you if you are caught.

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