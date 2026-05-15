Director Tourism, Jammu, chaired a meeting to review preparedness for Amarnath Yatra 2026, stressing coordinated efforts for pilgrim safety and facilities. A separate review focused on major tourism development projects in the Jammu region.

A meeting regarding preparedness and arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Amaranth Yatra 2026 was held on Friday under the chairmanship of the Director Tourism, Jammu, at the Conference Hall of the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu, according to the release.

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During the meeting, various arrangements related to pilgrim facilities, sanitation, publicity, infrastructure, tentage, food stalls, and other allied services were reviewed in detail.

The Chair emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts among all concerned departments and officers to ensure proper facilities, safety, and convenience for the pilgrims during the Yatra period.

The Chair also stressed the need for the timely execution of all preparations and directed the concerned officers to work in close coordination to ensure seamless arrangements at various locations associated with the Yatra.

Special emphasis was laid on maintaining cleanliness, proper drinking water facilities, and essential amenities for the visiting devotees, the release said.

Officers were further directed to ensure that all facilities and support services are made operational well in advance so that pilgrims arriving from different parts of the country are provided a comfortable and hassle-free experience during the Yatra.

The meeting also reviewed the status of ongoing works and preparedness at Yatri Niwas and other transit locations.

The release stated that necessary directions were issued to the concerned officers for the timely completion of all required arrangements and ongoing works at Yatri Niwas and Transit Camps.

Stress was also laid on maintaining hygiene, proper public utilities, and uninterrupted services for the devotees.

Jammu Tourism Development Projects Reviewed

The Director of Tourism, Jammu, also conducted a separate review meeting regarding major Tourism development projects in the Jammu region.

According to the release, discussions were held on the development of Aithem as an adventure tourism hub, Suchetgarh Border, the Indoor Swimming pool at the Jammu Tawi Golf course, River rafting facilities at Bardari, and infrastructure development works related to Shiv Khori. Wherein the directions were issued to the concerned Executive Engineers, Roads and Buildings (R&B), to ensure timely execution and close monitoring of all the projects to enhance Tourism Infrastructure and Visitor experience in the region.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Director Tourism, Publicity, Deputy Director Tourism, Administration, Assistant Director Tourism, NHW-Batote, Assistant Director Tourism, HQ, and Assistant Director Tourism, Samba-Kathua. Xen's of the concerned regions and officials of the Establishment, Estates and publicity section. (ANI)