Two people died and others were injured in an explosion at Kirti Chemicals Industries in Mandya, Karnataka. The blast happened when a chemical storage tank's cap was being opened with a gas cutter. The injured were hospitalized for treatment.

Two people died on Sunday at Kirti Chemicals Industries near Karekate village in Mandya taluk after a storage tank containing chemicals exploded while opening the cap with a gas cutter. The individuals who suffered injuries due to the incident have been sent to Mandya MIMS Hospital for medical assistance and treatment.