    Karnataka: 10 dead in road accident as car crashes in head-on collision with private bus in Mysuru

    The incident took place near Kuruburu village on Kollegala-T Narasipura main road. According to the police, the car was completely crushed due to the impact of the accident in what seems to be a head-on collision between the two vehicles. The injured have been rushed to hospital and are receiving treatment. 

    First Published May 29, 2023, 7:41 PM IST

    As many as ten people, including two children, on Monday (May 29) died on the spot and three persons were severely injured in a road accident in which a car crashed in a head-on collision with a private bus in T Narasipura taluk, police said.

    The deceased, said to be from Sanganakallu in Ballari district, were returning from BR Hills in an Innova car they had hired when the incident took place, a police officer said, adding that they had their train ticket reserved from Mysuru back to Ballari in the evening. 

    Two children are among the deceased, sources said. The private bus was said to be on its way towards Kollegala.

    The three injured, also passengers of the car, have been shifted to Chamarajanagara hospital. One of them is in serious condition, while the two others are stable, the officer said.

    Fire and emergency personnel, with the help of locals, removed the bodies from the car after cutting through it using a spreader and metal cutters, officials said. They said the bodies were in "very bad" condition. Police said a case has been registered and an investigation will follow. 

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed grief over the incident and announced compensation. He has also directed the Deputy Commissioner to visit the accident spot and the hospital.

    In a tweet, CM Siddaramaiah said, "Disturbed by the unfortunate accident near T Narasipura of Mysuru district that killed 10 innocent people. Rs 2 lakh compensation shall be provided to the families of the deceased from CM relief fund. I have directed the concerned officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured."

    Last Updated May 29, 2023, 7:41 PM IST
