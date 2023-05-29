Kerala: Convict manhandles jailers over quantity of mutton curry served to him

A prisoner in Kerala allegedly became upset and physically assaulted jail staff after being dissatisfied with the quantity of mutton curry provided to him in custody, police said here on Monday. Wayanad native Faijas was sentenced to imprisonment after being found guilty in a drug case and was lodged in Poojappura Central Jail.

Wayanad native Faijas was sentenced to prison in Poojappura Central Jail after being found guilty in a drug case. He is currently being held there in a high-security cell.

He allegedly manhandled jail officials on Saturday after he was served food, including mutton curry, which was part of the menu. "He attempted to attack the jail officials over the quantity of the food served to him. A case has been registered based on the complaint by the jail authorities," Poojappura police told PTI.

A senior jail official said the convict sought more quantity than everyone and created an issue on the premises.

"Normally on Saturdays, we serve Mutton curry to the prisoners. He was given the usual quantity but he sought more than what is normally served. He created an issue and threw the mutton given to him into a waste basket. He also manhandled senior jail officials including the deputy superintendent," the jail official said.

The official continued, "The prisoner has caused similar problems at several other jails, and he has currently been transferred to a special ward."

