Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to soldiers who died in the 1999 Kargil War at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass. He said the nation holds its head high due to their courage and that their valour continues to inspire every Indian.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday paid tribute to the soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil War, saying the nation can hold its head high because of their courage and sacrifice.

The Defence Minister paid homage to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the Kargil War, as he attended the 'Shaurya Sandhya' programme organised at the Kargil War Memorial on the eve of the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas. Singh also met and honoured the families of the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the conflict.

'Nation holds head high due to soldiers' courage'

Addressing Army personnel at Shaurya Bhoj in Drass, Singh said the courage displayed by the armed forces in Kargil continues to inspire every Indian. "Today, we are all able to breathe with our heads held high in the open air because back then in Kargil, even in minus temperatures, our soldiers did not lower their guns despite the lack of oxygen. Today, India's flag is waving in Kashmir with full pride because in the 1999 Kargil War, India's soldiers, demonstrating their valour, had hoisted the Tricolour on the enemy's chest," he said.

'Indian Army will be world's best'

Singh expressed confidence that the Indian Army would become the world's best force in the coming years, saying the country's push towards self-reliance has strengthened its defence capabilities. He said the courage and determination of India's soldiers give every citizen the confidence to live and pursue their dreams without fear. He added that as long as this spirit remains alive among the armed forces, no power in the world would dare cast an evil eye on India.

"This century is ours, the coming time is ours. And in the manner in which we have stepped towards self-reliance under the guidance of the Prime Minister, I am fully confident that our army will certainly become the world's best army in the times to come. I am also confident that with your cooperation, we will achieve this objective as soon as possible," he further said.

Highlighting the resolve and determination of the armed forces, he said the courage of India's soldiers enables every citizen to pursue their aspirations without fear. "...This inner strength inspires you to move forward in every situation. I have full faith that as long as this invisible power remains alive within our soldiers, no power in the world will dare to cast an evil eye on India. Because of your indomitable courage and strong determination, every citizen of the country is able to fulfill their dreams without any fear," Defence Minister said.

Commemorating Operation Vijay

The 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorates the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers who laid down their lives during Operation Vijay in 1999. The day marks India's victory in the Kargil War, when the Indian Armed Forces successfully recaptured strategic mountain peaks occupied by Pakistani troops and intruders after nearly three months of intense fighting in the Himalayan region. (ANI)