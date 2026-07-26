On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to fallen soldiers. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in Drass, also paid homage and issued a stern warning to Pakistan, stating India can respond to any misadventure in a far harsher manner.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday recalled valour of India's armed forces on the Kargil Vijay Diwas and paid tributes to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the country. Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, in a post on X, said the country will remain indebted to the courage of the country's armed forces. "A respectful tribute to all the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice while defending India's borders, on Kargil Victory Day. The nation will forever remain indebted to your courage, valour, and supreme sacrifice," he said.

Rajnath Singh's tribute and warning from Drass

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who on Sunday took part in the Kargil Vijay Diwas event in Drass in Ladakh, said India has the capability to respond to every misadventure by Pakistan in a manner far harsher than it can imagine. He noted that the Kargil War wasn't just a military and diplomatic victory for the country but a moment when the world witnessed the indomitable bravery of Indian soldiers. The Defence Minister paid tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives for the country during the Kargil War in 1999. He laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass to mark the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

"Our brave soldiers have always displayed exceptional valour and courage. We recently celebrated the first anniversary of the success of Operation Sindoor. During the operation, our valiant soldiers and officers gave a befitting reply to the terrorists and their patrons--one they will never forget. India has the capability to respond to every misadventure by Pakistan in a manner far harsher than it can imagine. I want to send a clear message from this platform that this will be the outcome of every nefarious act that threatens India's sovereignty," he said.

"At this war memorial, you will see the whole of India. Among these martyrs, you will find names from Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, and every region of the country. You will find the names of those who visited temples, mosques, gurdwaras, and churches. Those who dream of breaking this country should look at this wall. This wall itself is an answer to their dreams of dividing India," he added.