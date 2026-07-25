As India marks the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas, families of war heroes gathered in Drass to pay tribute. The son of Lance Naik Mohammad Aslam and the wife of Dharamvir Singh expressed pride in the soldiers' sacrifice for the nation.

Drass (Ladakh), July 25 (ANI): As India prepares to observe the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26, family members of Kargil War heroes paid tribute to the fallen soldiers at Drass, remembering their sacrifice and expressing pride in their legacy.

Families of Heroes Share Their Pride

Mohammad Afzal, son of Braveheart Lance Naik Mohammad Aslam, who died in the line of duty in the Kargil War, said his family visits Drass every year to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas. "My father, Lance Naik Mohd Aslam, was martyred in the Kargil War in 1999. We come here every year to celebrate Vijay Diwas. It's a proud moment for us. Although I don't have many memories of my father, I've heard so much from my mother, family, and the army during these events. I feel very proud of him," he said.

Afzal also expressed his desire to serve the country by joining the Indian Army. "I'll do whatever I can for my country. If I get the chance, I'll definitely serve," he said.

Vidhya Devi, wife of Braveheart Dharamvir Singh of the 17 Jat Regiment, said visiting the place where her husband fought filled her with pride despite her personal loss. "My husband was here in Kargil, and he was martyred in 1999. He was in the army, Martyr Dharamvir from the 17 Jat Regiment. I feel very proud to be here today. My husband was a hero of this country. I feel it deep in my heart as I look at these mountains and remember his bravery. He's a true hero. I salute his courage. Even though I lost him, I'm proud that he sacrificed so much for the nation," she said.

"Back then, we didn't have phones; we communicated through letters that took months to arrive. But he remains a hero of this country," she further added.

Nation Commemorates Victory

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a two-day visit to Kargil and Ladakh from Saturday and will attend the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations at Drass on July 26.

Earlier on Friday, members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha paid tributes to soldiers who had laid down their lives during the Kargil war. Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan said that the nation will observe Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 to commemorate India's victory in the Kargil War of 1999 and to honour the brave officers and soldiers of our Armed Forces who defended the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our nation with exemplary courage, valour and unwavering devotion to duty.

Enduring Legacy of Operation Vijay

Kargil Vijay Diwas, observed annually on July 26, honours the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering resolve of the Bravehearts of Operation Vijay. It commemorates India's historic victory in the Kargil War and celebrates the spirit that safeguarded the Nation's sovereignty. The occasion also reflects Kargil's enduring legacy. It continues to strengthen India's military preparedness, inspire generations, and reinforce the Nation's unwavering commitment to its security. (ANI)