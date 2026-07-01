On Kargil Vijay Diwas eve in Dras, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to martyrs, cautioning that enemy intentions haven't changed, citing proxy wars. He affirmed full confidence in the Indian armed forces' preparedness to face challenges.

'Challenges Have Not Diminished': Rajnath Singh in Dras

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas, paid tribute to the brave martyrs and also cautioned the armed forces about the challenges that persist. Addressing soldiers in Dras, he said, "Even today, our enemy's intentions have not changed. They continue to resort to dirty tactics such as proxy war and infiltration. When we feel a sense of pride over the victory in Kargil, we must also remember that the challenges before us have not diminished."

"I am fully confident that our armed forces are completely prepared to face any such challenge. No one dares to cast an evil eye upon India as long as the patriotism and resolve of the valiant troops of the nation remain unwavering. Their courage enables every citizen to pursue and realise their dreams without fear," he further said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Dras on Friday on a two-day visit. Due to adverse weather conditions, he travelled by road from Srinagar to Dras. During the journey, Rajnath Singh also interacted with soldiers at Zojila Pass. Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth was also present on the occasion.

Singh Lauds Army's 'Bada Khana' Tradition

Referring to the Army's traditional community feast, 'Bada Khana', Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "I am personally deeply impressed by this tradition of the Army. During the Bada Khana, officers and soldiers dine together. Today, large companies spend millions on team-building exercises, but you have been practising this spirit of unity for generations."

27th Kargil Vijay Diwas

The 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorates the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers who laid down their lives during Operation Vijay in 1999. The day marks India's victory in the Kargil War, when the Indian Armed Forces successfully recaptured strategic mountain peaks occupied by Pakistani troops and intruders after nearly three months of intense fighting in the Himalayan region. (ANI)