BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan lauded the passage of the bill protecting Vande Mataram, calling opposition from parties like DMK an 'assault on national unity'. The DMK opposed the bill, terming it a 'Hindutva agenda'. The bill has been passed by both Houses.

BJP Welcomes Bill, Slams Opposition

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan on Friday welcomed the passage of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in both Houses of Parliament, saying the legislation gives statutory protection to the national song Vande Mataram and accusing those opposing it of "assaulting national unity". "Our profound gratitude to PM Modi for this historic bill, which has given statutory protection and honour to our national song Vande Mataram, similar to our national anthem, our constitution and our national flag. Anybody opposing this bill, like DMK and other parties, is assaulting national unity, and these forces are also disrespecting and dishonouring generations of selfless sacrifices by our freedom fighters who gave up their lives reciting these patriotic words," Kesavan told ANI.

Criticism of Rahul Gandhi

He also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he did not participate in the Parliament discussion commemorating the 150th year of Vande Mataram. "Rahul Gandhi did not even participate in the discussion in Parliament commemorating the 150th year of Vande Mataram. The same divisive mindset shown by Nehru's Congress is being reflected now by the DMK and other parties," he said.

Bill's Provisions and Passage

The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, was passed by voice vote in the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after it was cleared by the Rajya Sabha. The Bill seeks to make any obstruction or insult to the National Song, Vande Mataram, a criminal offence and provides the national song with statutory protection similar to that accorded to the National Anthem.

DMK Opposes Bill as 'Hindutva Agenda'

The legislation faced opposition from the DMK in the Lok Sabha, with party MP Kanimozhi accusing the government of using the Bill to advance a "Hindutva agenda" under the guise of nationalism. "We oppose this Bill. This is a Hindutva agenda being brought in under the guise of nationalism. You cannot impose nationalism by bringing a law. This song goes against the secularism of this country," Kanimozhi said.

Government's Rebuttal

Replying to the debate, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the Bill was "for Indian pride, not against any state or ideology" and asserted that the government respects state songs and linguistic pride.

With the Bill passed by both Houses, it will now be sent to the President for assent before it can come into effect. (ANI)